What Time Do ‘New Heights’ Podcast Episodes Come Out?

NFL brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have been hosting their “New Heights” podcast for three years, and since 2022, it’s become a massive hit among sports and entertainment fans. We, of course, are referring to the increase in viewership with Swifties after Travis started dating Taylor Swift in 2023. And the global pop star has never appeared on her boyfriend’s podcast — until now! On August 12, 2025, the Kelce brothers released a teaser from Taylor’s upcoming appearance on the podcast, in which she confirmed her 12th album. So, when do all new episodes of “New Heights” come out, and when can fans watch Taylor and Travis’ episode?

Find out when you can watch all new episodes of “New Heights” below.

What Days Do ‘New Heights’ Podcast Episodes Come Out?

New episodes of “New Heights” air on Wednesdays. Fans can watch them on the podcast’s YouTube channel.

What Time Does the ‘New Heights’ Podcast Air?

Jason and Travis tend to release new episodes of “New Heights” in the mornings. However, this isn’t the case for their upcoming episode featuring Taylor.

When Will the Taylor Swift ‘New Heights’ Podcast Episode Be Released?

The highly anticipated “New Heights” episode with Taylor will air at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on August 13, 2025.

Did Taylor Swift Confirm Her Next Album Release Date?

No, Taylor has not confirmed the release date for The Life of a Showgirl album at the time of publication. The hope is that she’ll announce it during her “New Heights” interview.

During the teaser clip from her upcoming podcast appearance, Taylor unveiled TS12 to Jason. She slowly revealed a mint green briefcase with her initials, T.S., on it. After Jason asked Taylor what was in the briefcase, she replied, “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” and Travis’ brother couldn’t help but cheer at the top of his lungs.

How Much Money Does the ‘New Heights’ Podcast Make?

Travis and Jason started their podcast in 2022, and it became the most-listened-to sportscast on Spotify at the time. In 2024, the Kelces signed a deal with Amazon for more than $100 million.

“New Heights” currently boasts a huge social media following in addition to 2.7 million YouTube subscribers.