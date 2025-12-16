What Time Will ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Be Released on Prime Video?

Image Credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Prime

Fallout‘s sophomore season was given a slightly earlier release date, and with that, fans couldn’t wait to start streaming the return of their favorite series. The most important question, though, is what time can everyone finally see the season 2 premiere on Prime Video?

Amazon announced the new release date through a major collaboration with the Exosphere of Sphere in Las Vegas in mid-December, with the studio noting this was “bringing an element of the season’s journey to New Vegas to life by turning Sphere into a post-apocalyptic snow globe featuring series’ fan-favorite characters Lucy, Maximus and The Ghoul, and surprising with a monstrously large Deathclaw attempting to break through the Exosphere.”

Find out what time you can stream the first episode of Fallout‘s second season below.

How Many Episodes Are in Fallout Season 2?

There are eight episodes in total of Fallout‘s sophomore season. Here is the full episode schedule to season 2:

Episode 1 — Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Episode 2 — Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Episode 3 — Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Episode 4 — Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Episode 5 — Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Episode 6 — Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Episode 7 — Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Episode 8 — Wednesday, February 4, 2026

All episodes following the first one will be available to stream at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT every Wednesday until the season 2 finale.

When Does Fallout Season 2 Come Out? New Release Date

The first episode of season 2 of Fallout will be released on December 16, 2025, on Prime Video. The original release date was December 17.

What Time Will the Season 2 Premiere of Fallout Be Released?

The season 2 premiere of Fallout will be available to stream on December 16 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

When Does Season 2 of Fallout Take Place?

The second season will “pick up in the aftermath of season one’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” according to Amazon’s description.

Who Is in the Fallout Season 2 Cast?

The main cast of Fallout includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner and Walton Goggins, who divulged what it was like for him to return for a second season during a recent interview with Sharp Magazine.

“Whenever you come across an opportunity to collaborate with the likes of [producer] Jonathan Nolan or [co-showrunners] Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] or Graham [Wagner] and get to tell a story like this, you feel so privileged to say ‘Yes,’” the White Lotus actor said. “After talking to them for the first time almost three years ago, I was just so taken with this story after reading the first two scripts. And here we are, having finished the second season of this very compelling, absurdist, comedic, dramatic tale, and I can’t believe I’m talking to you on the other side of having season two in the can.”