Walton Goggins’ Net Worth: Inside the ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Fortune

Walton Goggins may be famous for his performance in season 3 of The White Lotus, but he’s been in showbiz for years. As he gears up to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, the HBO alum’s fans have followed his career for quite a while, but new audiences want to learn more about the actor and producer, whose net worth ultimately increased along with his budding success.

Below, learn more about Walton’s career.

Where Is Walton Goggins From?

The actor was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and was raised in Atlanta for his childhood and young adult years. He later attended Georgia Southern University for about a year before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting full time.

Walton Goggins’ Age

Walton is currently 53 years old as of May 2025. He was born on November 10, 1971.

Walton Goggins’ Net Worth

Walton’s fortune has steadily increased thanks to his years of dedication in filmmaking and acting. As of May 2025, he has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Walton Goggins Married?

Yes, Walton is currently married to his second wife, Nadia Conners, whom he wed in August 2011. During a 2025 interview with The Guardian, the Alabama native credited his wife as being the person he admires the most “because of the lessons we’ve learned and what we have overcome over the course of our time together.”

Prior to his second marriage, Walton was with his late first wife, Leanne Knight, from 2001 to 2004. During a February 2025 interview with GQ, the actor opened up about his first marriage, which ended when Leanne died by suicide.

“I had someone in my life that committed suicide, and she was my wife. It’s a very complicated story,” Walton told the publication. “And ultimately it was revealed the decision that she’d made. And yeah — I thought it was really unrecoverable for me. Life on the other side of that. And I spent the next three years looking for an excuse — not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable, not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and traveling. And I really went all over the world.”

Does Walton Goggins Have Kids?

Yes, Walton and his wife, Nadia, share a son together, though they tend to keep most of the details of their family life away from the spotlight. However, the HBO alum has occasionally shared photos of his son to Instagram.

In honor of Father’s Day in June 2024, Walton shared a carousel of images of him and his son together, which he captioned, “This one’s mine… being a father has taught me more about being a man than anything else that has happened in my life. I love you little man. We make mistakes for sure but always on the way to trying to get it right.”

