‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast: See the Full List of Actors

'The White Lotus' Season 3 is coming in 2025. Learn more about the fresh faces joining the cast and the returning original cast member in the upcoming season.

Reading Time: 3 minutes
December 17, 2024 11:34AM EST
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Natasha Rothwell attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited Series "The White Lotus" at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Image Credit: WireImage

Cue The White Lotus theme song because the hit show is returning for a third season with a brand-new cast of fresh faces. The drama series will premiere on February 16, 2025. According to Variety, director Mike White offered insight into the upcoming season of the award-winning series. “It’s going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus,'” he said. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

With the third season coming soon, here’s a look at the new cast and a returning original member, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Natasha Rothwell

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Natasha Rothwell attends the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Natasha Rothwell, who appeared in Season 1 as the manager of a Hawaiian resort, will reprise her role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled when Mike White first mentioned her return. “When [creator] Mike White was finishing up season two, he asked to grab dinner with me. I thought nothing of it,” The 44 year old actress said.“But he was already thinking about season three and wanting to explore her more. I told him I’d follow him anywhere, and I meant it. I didn’t know where the shoot or the storyline were, it was just a yes.” 

Parker Posey

Parker Posey at day 2 of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Known for Scream 3, Blade: Trinity, and more, the 56-year-old actress joins the cast.

Lisa (Lalisa)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 28: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of girl group BLACKPINK is seen at the BVLGARI Serpenti 75 years of infinite tales exhibition at Kukje Gallery on June 28, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BLACKPINK member Lalisa will make her acting debut in Season 3.

Carrie Coon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Carrie Coon attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Known for The Gilded Age, she joins the new season.

Walton Goggins

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Walton Goggins visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2024 on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

The 53-year-old actor, known for Fallout, will also star.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son will join the cast.

Scott Glenn

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Scott Glenn discusses "The Leftovers" and "Marvel's The Defenders" with the Build Series at Build Studio on May 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

The veteran actor will also appear in Season 3.

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala held on November 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Known for Mission: Impossible III and Pixels, Monaghan is set to star.

Leslie Bibb

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Leslie Bibb attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Iron Man and Zookeeper actress joins the cast at age 50.

Jason Isaacs

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Jason Isaacs backstage during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)
Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images

Known for Harry Potter and Fury, Isaacs will appear in Season 3.

Dom Hetrakul

The 48-year-old actor is confirmed for the new season.

Sarah Catherine Hook

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Actress Sarah Catherine Hook attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Cruel Intentions" at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Hook will also join the cast.

Tayme Thapthimthong

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Tayme Thapthimthong attends a special event marking 60 years of the James Bond film "Goldfinger" at Burlington Arcade on September 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burlington Arcade)
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burlington Arcade

Thapthimthong is among the new faces.

Sam Nivola

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Sam Nivola attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

London-born actor Sam Nivola joins the cast.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood with the award for Best Takeover Performance at the WhatsOnStage Awards at the London Palladium. Picture date: Sunday February 11, 2024. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Known for Sex Education, Wood will appear in Season 3.

Francesca Corney 

Corney has been cast in the new season.

Nicholas Duvernay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Nicholas DuVernay attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu And Onyx Collective's "How To Die Alone" at Nya Studios on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Duvernay is part of the lineup.

Arnas Fedaravičius

Fedaravičius joins the Season 3 cast.

Morgana O’Reilly 

O’Reilly is confirmed to star in the upcoming season.

Lek Patravadi

Patravadi will also appear in the new season.

Shalini Peiris

Peiris is among the new additions.

Julian Kostov

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: Julian Kostov of 'Triumph' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

Kostov joins the cast, replacing Miloš Biković.

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)
Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images

Friedel rounds out the list of new faces in Season 3.