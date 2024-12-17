‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast: See the Full List of Actors

Image Credit: WireImage

Cue The White Lotus theme song because the hit show is returning for a third season with a brand-new cast of fresh faces. The drama series will premiere on February 16, 2025. According to Variety, director Mike White offered insight into the upcoming season of the award-winning series. “It’s going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus,'” he said. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

With the third season coming soon, here’s a look at the new cast and a returning original member, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell, who appeared in Season 1 as the manager of a Hawaiian resort, will reprise her role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled when Mike White first mentioned her return. “When [creator] Mike White was finishing up season two, he asked to grab dinner with me. I thought nothing of it,” The 44 year old actress said.“But he was already thinking about season three and wanting to explore her more. I told him I’d follow him anywhere, and I meant it. I didn’t know where the shoot or the storyline were, it was just a yes.”

Parker Posey

Known for Scream 3, Blade: Trinity, and more, the 56-year-old actress joins the cast.

Lisa (Lalisa)

BLACKPINK member Lalisa will make her acting debut in Season 3.

Carrie Coon

Known for The Gilded Age, she joins the new season.

Walton Goggins

The 53-year-old actor, known for Fallout, will also star.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son will join the cast.

Scott Glenn

The veteran actor will also appear in Season 3.

Michelle Monaghan

Known for Mission: Impossible III and Pixels, Monaghan is set to star.

Leslie Bibb

The Iron Man and Zookeeper actress joins the cast at age 50.

Jason Isaacs

Known for Harry Potter and Fury, Isaacs will appear in Season 3.

Dom Hetrakul

The 48-year-old actor is confirmed for the new season.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Hook will also join the cast.

Tayme Thapthimthong

Thapthimthong is among the new faces.

Sam Nivola

London-born actor Sam Nivola joins the cast.

Aimee Lou Wood

Known for Sex Education, Wood will appear in Season 3.

Francesca Corney

Corney has been cast in the new season.

Nicholas Duvernay

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Duvernay is part of the lineup.

Arnas Fedaravičius

Fedaravičius joins the Season 3 cast.

Morgana O’Reilly

O’Reilly is confirmed to star in the upcoming season.

Lek Patravadi

Patravadi will also appear in the new season.

Shalini Peiris

Peiris is among the new additions.

Julian Kostov

Kostov joins the cast, replacing Miloš Biković.

Christian Friedel

Friedel rounds out the list of new faces in Season 3.