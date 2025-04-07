‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale: Streaming Time, Release Date & Spoilers

Image Credit: HBO

As the social media uproar surrounding its incestual subplot dies down, the season 3 finale of The White Lotus is finally here. And, of course, creator Mike White teased that viewers will have a “million different opinions” about it. Fans of the show were waiting for the highly anticipated Sunday, April 6, episode to drop — especially since the cast teased a few minor details about the finale.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 3 finale.

How Long Is The White Lotus Season 3 Finale?

The season 3 finale of The White Lotus episode is 90 minutes long.

Where Can You Watch The White Lotus?

Fans can watch The White Lotus on HBO and stream episodes on Max.

What Time Does The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Come Out?

The White Lotus season 3 finale aired on HBO and was available to stream on Max at 9. p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 6.

What Happens in The White Lotus Season 3 Finale?

Mike was so tight-lipped about the season finale that he even kept it from some of his cast members. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon Ratliff in the show, revealed that he didn’t know what happens in the episode.

“I’m just excited to watch the finale with the rest of the world,” Patrick told The Hollywood Reporter during a full cast interview, published on April 2. “I actually have no idea what happens.”

Producer David Bernad explained the reason why they went to such lengths in keeping the season finale under wraps.

“Season 2, we were super lax — even Jennifer’s death scene was on the [script] sides,” Davis told THR. “Woody Harrelson happened to be visiting the set, and he read them and was like, ‘You ruined it for me!’ We were idiots. So, this season, our script supervisor wrote these crazy fake endings that we distributed on set. We didn’t distribute the real last script. People on set didn’t know, except the actors, obviously.”

Mike chimed in to tease how the finale episode would feel for fans. “My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the f**k?’ sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions,” he told the publication. “You just hope you stick the landing.”

Is There a Season 4 of The White Lotus?

Yes, HBO has already announced that a season 4 of The White Lotus was greenlit. However, Mike revealed to THR that they haven’t started scouting yet.

“There’s already pressure from HBO [for season 4],” he said. “When they have something they’re bullish on, they want to get it out there. We were supposed to start scouting in April, and I was like, ‘You guys, I haven’t been home in three years.'”