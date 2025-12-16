‘Fallout’ Season 2: Release Date, Episodes, Air Times & Full Schedule

Image Credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Prime

Fallout fans got the best news ahead of the Amazon Prime Video series’ second season release. Instead of its originally scheduled premiere, season 2 will be available to watch at an earlier date and time!

Announced through an eye-catching collab with Las Vegas’ Exosphere of Sphere, the studio noted this was “bringing an element of the season’s journey to New Vegas to life by turning Sphere into a post-apocalyptic snow globe featuring series’ fan-favorite characters Lucy, Maximus and The Ghoul, and surprising with a monstrously large Deathclaw attempting to break through the Exosphere,” per Variety.

So, when can everyone start watching season 2 of Fallout? Hollywood Life has that information right here.

When Does Season 2 of Fallout Take Place?

Per its season 2 description, new episodes of Fallout will take place following the events of the season 1 finale.

“The new season will pick up in the aftermath of season one’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” Amazon’s description reads.

What Is the Fallout Season 2 New Release Date?

Season 2 of Fallout will be released on December 16, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The original release date was December 17.

How Many Episodes Are in Fallout Season 2? All Release Dates

There are eight episodes in total of Fallout‘s sophomore season. Here is the entire episode guide to season 2, and each episode’s corresponding release date:

Episode 1 — Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Episode 2 — Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Episode 3 — Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Episode 4 — Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Episode 5 — Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Episode 6 — Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Episode 7 — Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Episode 8 — Wednesday, February 4, 2026

All episodes following the first will be available to stream at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays.

Who Is in the Fallout Cast?

The main cast of Fallout features Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Walton spoke with Sharp Magazine about his willingness to continue Fallout.

“Whenever you come across an opportunity to collaborate with the likes of [producer] Jonathan Nolan or [co-showrunners] Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] or Graham [Wagner] and get to tell a story like this, you feel so privileged to say ‘Yes,’” the White Lotus star said. “After talking to them for the first time almost three years ago, I was just so taken with this story after reading the first two scripts. And here we are, having finished the second season of this very compelling, absurdist, comedic, dramatic tale, and I can’t believe I’m talking to you on the other side of having season two in the can.”