What Time Does the ‘Love Island USA’ Reunion Come Out? When the Season 7 Episode Airs

Islanders, get ready for more drama! As we approach the Love Island USA season 7 reunion, avid viewers are dying to know how they can watch the episode — specifically what time it airs. After all, the internet usually floods with spoilers, so fans are planning to watch the reunion from start to finish once it comes out.

Below, Hollywood Life has the details on when and how you can watch the season 7 reunion of Love Island USA.

Who Won Season 7 of Love Island USA?

The winners of the seventh season of Love Island USA were Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

How Can I Watch the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion?

The reunion episode will stream on Peacock in addition to all episodes of season 7 of Love Island USA.

When Does the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Air?

The season 7 reunion episode will air on Monday, August 25, 2025.

What Time Is the Reunion Coming Out on Peacock?

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion episode will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on August 25.

Are Bryan & Amaya Still Together?

It doesn’t look like Bryan and Amaya are still together. Despite ending season 7 strong, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly before the season 7 reunion’s August 25 air date.

However, fans might not find out what really happened between Bryan and Amaya during the reunion; the cast filmed the episode on August 12, and it appears that their breakup may have happened between then and now.

Did Pepe & Iris Break Up?

Apparently, Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia may have broken up as well. Cheating rumors against Pepe surfaced shortly before the reunion episode’s air date. A woman claimed via Snapchat that she hooked up with Pepe at a hotel this summer. And while Pepe hasn’t commented on the rumor, Iris deleted all of her Instagram photos featuring him, and they unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

Iris also seemingly hinted at her split from Pepe by sharing a sunset picture along with Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” via her Instagram Stories ahead of the reunion’s air time. “Silver Springs” is famously about the downfall of a relationship.