Did Pepe Cheat on Iris? Go Inside the ‘Love Island USA’ Breakup & Cheating Rumors

It might look like paradise, but not everything lasts after Love Island USA. When season 7 islanders Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia left the Villa together, their relationship seemed solid. But fans are convinced that the couple split sometime before the season 7 reunion episode was scheduled to air. Even worse are the cheating rumors that Pepe is facing. So, is it true — did Pepe and Iris break up, and did he cheat on her?

Hollywood Life has compiled the latest information on Pepe and Iris and everything we know about their relationship below.

Who Won Season 7 of Love Island USA?

The winners of Love Island USA‘s seventh season were Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

What Place Did Iris & Pepe Come in on Love Island USA?

Pepe and Iris placed fourth at the end of season 7, and they seemed ready to start a committed relationship.

Did Iris & Pepe Break Up After Love Island USA?

It looks like Pepe and Iris broke up before the August 2025 season 7 reunion, but neither of them has confirmed the rumors at the time of publication. Fans, however, noticed that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram — just like season 7 winners Amaya and Bryan.

Iris also deleted all of her Instagram posts featuring Pepe. She even subtly hinted at a breakup by sharing a sunset picture with Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” song via her Instagram Stories ahead of the season 7 reunion. The lyrics are famously about the failure of a romantic relationship.

Did Pepe Really Cheat on Iris? The Snapchat Message That Started Rumors

There is no proof behind the cheating rumors, but fans think that Pepe was unfaithful to Iris because an unknown woman shared a message via Snapchat in August 2025 claiming that she “had sex with Pepe in the hotel lobby.”

Since there’s no validity behind the woman’s claim so far, it’s unclear if Pepe ever cheated on Iris. However, Iris seemingly unfollowed Pepe immediately after screenshots of the Snapchat message made the rounds on social media.

Why Did Pepe & Iris Break Up After Love Island USA?

Since neither Pepe nor Iris has publicly commented on their rumored breakup, it’s unclear what exactly led to their apparent split. It’s unlikely that the season 7 reunion episode will address the split rumors because the taping took place on August 12, 2025, and the cheating rumors surfaced shortly before the episode’s August 25 air date.