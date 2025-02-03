What Is USAID? What the Agency Does

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

USAID, one of the largest official aid agencies in the world, has become the latest target in President Donald Trump‘s effort to reform the federal government and eliminate agencies that don’t align with his priorities.

With the help of Elon Musk, whom Trump appointed to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), employees were placed on unpaid leave on Monday, February 3. USAID’s headquarters was closed for the day, and employees were instructed via email to stay home. Additionally, the agency’s website and social media accounts have been shut down.

On January 28, about 390 employees, mostly U.S.-based contractors, were laid off, according to a USAID official speaking to NPR.

Find out more about the agency and the reasons it’s being dismantled below.

What Is USAID?

USAID, or the United States Agency for International Development, funds projects focused on alleviating poverty, disease, and humanitarian crises in countries worldwide.

Created as part of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, USAID was established under the leadership of President John F. Kennedy.

Why Are Musk and Trump Pushing to Eliminate USAID?

Musk said during a X Spaces conversation early Monday, “With regards to the USAID stuff, I went over it with (the president) in detail and he agreed that we should shut it down.”

“It’s been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we’re getting them out, and then we’ll make a decision on its future,” he added during remarks at Joint Base Andrews. Later, Musk took to his social media platform X, writing, “Time for it to die,” and branding USAID a “criminal organisation.”

As of now, President Trump has made no official announcement regarding the closure of USAID.

How Many People Are Employed by USAID?

When the Trump administration issued a stop-work order for foreign assistance in late January, a USAID official speaking with NPR noted that the agency’s total workforce, including contractors, is around 10,000.

USAID, with a global team working in more than 100 countries, also partners with over 4,000 organizations worldwide.