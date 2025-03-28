Myanmar & Thailand Earthquake: Updates on Damage & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

A destructive earthquake impacted countless people in Thailand and Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025. The 7.7-magnitude quake resulted in catastrophic structural damage and fatalities across both countries. While Myanmar and Thailand got the brunt of the force, other countries that were affected include Bangladesh, China and India.

While public figures around the world grapple with the news, several have reacted to the tragedy, including Pope Francis, who had just been released from the hospital due to a health setback.

“”Deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the earthquake in Southeast Asia, especially in Myanmar and Thailand, his Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt prayers for the souls of the deceased and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by this tragedy,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a telegram, according to ABC News. “His holiness likewise prays that the emergency personnel will be sustained in their care of the injured and displaced by the divine gifts of fortitude and perseverance.”

Below, get updates on the ongoing situation in Myanmar and Thailand.

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Asia, mainly impacting Myanmar and Thailand. pic.twitter.com/hIEgS2w712 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2025

How Many People Died From the Earthquake?

At the time of publication, 144 people in total have died from the earthquake, according to ABC News. Dozens of others are still missing, the outlet reported. In a statement by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who leads Myanmar, casualties from the earthquake “are expected to rise.”

“Buildings have collapsed in several areas, and rescue operations are underway,” he added. “I have personally visited some affected sites to assess the situation. I would like to call upon everyone to join hands and support the ongoing rescue missions.”

What Was the Epicenter of the Earthquake?

According to multiple outlets, the epicenter of the quake was in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Was There an Earthquake in Bangkok?

There was not a separate earthquake that hit Bangkok, but structures and people were affected by the Mandalay quake. Hundreds of miles away from the epicenter, a skyscraper that was in development collapsed in Bangkok. Hundreds of construction workers were on site when the structure started to crumble then cave.