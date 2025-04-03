Is Elon Musk Stepping Down From DOGE? What Trump Says

Image Credit: Getty Images

Elon Musk may be stepping down from his highly controversial role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Several outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News, have reported that President Donald Trump told his Cabinet that the tech billionaire is expected to step down from his role, shift into a supporting position, and return to the private sector.

Read on to learn more about the agency, what it’s done so far, and whether Musk is really stepping down.

What Is DOGE?

DOGE is a non-governmental agency established by President Trump through an executive order on January 20, 2025. Its primary mission is to maximize government efficiency and productivity, with a focus on cutting “waste” at the federal level.

How Effective Has DOGE Been?

Led by Musk, DOGE has carried out aggressive cost-cutting measures across federal agencies, aligning with the Trump administration’s broader push to eliminate congressional spending programs and dismantle initiatives like DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

These actions have raised legal concerns over both Musk’s role and the administration’s overall strategy. On April 1, a federal judge blocked many of the layoffs, ruling that the Trump administration cannot rapidly terminate thousands of probationary federal workers across 19 states and Washington, D.C. The ruling cited the dismissal of approximately 24,500 employees in February without proper notice to state and local governments.

Is Elon Musk Stepping Down from DOGE?

Musk is expected to conclude his role as head of DOGE in accordance with the 130-day limit for “special government employees,” with his term set to expire in late May.

On April 3, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Musk—who was the largest financial backer of Trump’s 2024 campaign—would remain a “friend and an adviser” to both him and President Trump after stepping down, further confirming Musk’s departure.

Trump has said that once Musk steps down, his Cabinet secretaries will take over DOGE’s cost-cutting responsibilities.

“At a certain point, I think it will end, but they have also gotten a big education,” Trump said. “There’ll be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work and do it very, you know, as we say, with the scalpel, and that’s what we want.”

According to the Associated Press, DOGE was originally intended to operate until July 4, 2026.

Why Is Elon Musk Leaving DOGE?

Musk’s continued presence in the White House has become something of a political liability for Trump. According to a national NBC News poll conducted in March, 51% of Americans hold a negative view of the tech mogul, while only 39% view him favorably.

Protests against Tesla have also continued, fueled largely by opposition to Musk himself.

“What they’re trying to do is put massive pressure on me, and Tesla I guess, to … stop doing this,” Musk said, according to Bloomberg News. “My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half. I mean it’s a big deal.”