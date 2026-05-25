What Is Stephen Colbert Doing Next After ‘The Late Show’?

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Stephen Colbert unwillingly became a figurative martyr for late-night TV when The Late Show was canceled in July 2025. As fellow comedians and colleagues gave him a proper sendoff, many criticized CBS for gutting the legacy show. So, what is Stephen doing now that the late-night show has ended?

Below, find out what job Stephen has lined up next after The Late Show.

Why Was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Canceled?

CBS — which is owned by Paramount Skydance — insisted that the reason for The Late Show‘s cancelation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

But industry colleagues and audiences beg to differ.

Just weeks before The Late Show‘s cancelation, CBS had just settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump for $16 million after the Republican president sued the network, accusing it of editing Kamala Harris‘ 60 Minutes interview.

Although Stephen has maintained his graciousness toward CBS executives, he told The Hollywood Reporter what he believed happened between CBS and the president.

“There are many people who believe there was another reason [for my cancelation]. And, as I said in the most measured tones I could muster, there is a reason why people believe that — the network had clearly already done it once by cutting that $16 million check [to the Trump administration],” Stephen explained. “Me being canceled reinforced a narrative that CBS already had a nimbus of knee-bending that they had created around themselves, because even their lawyers said there was no reason to cut the check, and then they did and gave no rationale for why they changed their minds, and then suddenly they got their broadcast license.”

What Is Stephen Colbert Doing Next?

Stephen already had a job lined up before his show was canceled. He agreed to co-write the script for The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past about a year before CBS gutted his late-night show. The comedian, who is an outspoken LOTR fan, will co-write the screenplay alongside his son Peter McGee and series screenwriter Philippa Boyens.

Producer Peter Jackson revealed Stephen’s involvement in the film in a social media video posted weeks before The Late Show‘s final episode.

“It took me a few years to scrape my courage into a pile to give you a call, but about two years ago I did,” Stephen said. “You liked it enough to talk to me about it, and ever since then, the two of us have been working with the brilliant Philippa Boyens on how to develop this story.”

Shadow of the Past will be released after the next installment, The Hunt of Gollum, which will be in theaters next year.

Shortly after The Late Show ended, Stephen returned to late-night TV by making an appearance on a local Michigan station.

Was Stephen Colbert Replaced?

No. CBS canceled The Late Show altogether, without replacing Stephen as its host. However, the network did offer another person Stephen’s late-night time slot.

Comedian and businessman Byron Allen‘s Comics Unleashed will replace The Late Show in its timeslot.