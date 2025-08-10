Stephen Colbert Net Worth & ‘Late Show’ Salary: What He Makes Annually

Stephen Colbert established himself as one of the best in late-night comedy. With consistent success on The Late Show, the comedian — whose salary and net worth have become viral topics — has hosted the show at New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater since 2015. Amid the news of the show’s imminent end, fans are accusing CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, of selling out following its controversial $16 million settlement against Donald Trump.

“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS,” Stephen informed his audience on July 17, 2025. “I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners.”

Stephen said he’s “deeply grateful” to The Late Show‘s 200 staffers, adding that he wished someone else could fill his seat and continue the show.

Below, learn how much money Stephen is making at CBS and more about The Late Show‘s cancelation.

What Is Stephen Colbert’s Net Worth Now?

As of August 2025, Stephen has a net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Salary?

Stephen is reportedly making a $15 million annual salary as the host of The Late Show.

Why Was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Canceled?

CBS executives called The Late Show‘s cancelation a “financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” inviting that it “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Still, the network’s decision raised eyebrows. According to CBS News, the network even acknowledged that The Late Show has been the No. 1 in late-night comedy for nine consecutive seasons.

“Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult,” CBS’ statement read. “With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers,” the network said.”

“I’ve had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years,” the comedian continued. “It is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it. It’s a job that I’m looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months.”