What Happened to Josh Mauro? What We Know About the Late NFL Player’s Health

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Josh Mauro, a former NFL defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals, died in April 2026, his family announced. He was just 35. Since his death appeared to be sudden, the sports world was shocked to learn about it, and many wondered what led to his passing.

The Cardinals paid tribute to Mauro in a public statement, sharing that they were “heartbroken” over his death. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him,” the team’s statement continued. “We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

Below, get updates on what we know so far regarding Mauro’s untimely death.

Who Was Josh Mauro?

Mauro was a professional football defensive lineman, having played for the Cardinals in addition to the New York Giants and the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders). Mauro went undrafted in 2014 but was dedicated to his career and proved his capabilities on the field.

How Did Josh Mauro Die? Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, no cause of death was given for Mauro. It’s still unclear how he died.

What Happened to Josh Mauro?

Mauro died on April 23, 2026, his father, Greg Mauro, announced on Facebook. In his post, Mauro’s dad noted that his late son is “now healed.”

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new — living in the presence of the Lord — we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend,” the post read. “On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express.”

Did Josh Mauro Have Health Issues?

Mauro did not disclose any major health issues before he died. However, his father’s Facebook post included a note about the late football player being “healed,” which caused speculation among fans.