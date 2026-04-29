Josh Mauro Cause of Death Updates: How Did the NFL Player Die?

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Josh Mauro, a former NFL defensive lineman, died at the age of 35. The Arizona Cardinals, one of the teams Mauro played for, announced his death in a statement on April 28, 2026, prompting questions about the cause of his passing.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro,” the Cardinals wrote in a public statement via X. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Mauro’s cause of death.

What Teams Did Josh Mauro Play for?

During his NFL career, Mauro played for several teams, notably the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the majority of his time. He played six seasons with Arizona and had his most productive year in 2016 by appearing in 15 games and starting 13.

Mauro also had stints with the New York Giants in 2018 and the Oakland Raiders (who are now the Las Vegas Raiders) in 2019. Throughout his career, Mauro appeared in about 80 NFL games.

Before entering the league, Mauro played college football at Stanford University, where he became a standout defensive lineman. Despite not being selected in the 2014 NFL Draft, he earned a roster spot.

What Happened to Josh Mauro?

Mauro died on April 23, 2026, according to his family and his former teams. His father, Greg Mauro, announced the news on Facebook.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made news – live in the presence of the Lord – we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend,” his Facebook post read.

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders were among the organizations that issued statements expressing their condolences.

Mauro was remembered by teammates and coaches as dependable and hardworking. Though he went undrafted at the beginning of his career, he managed to stay in the league for nearly a decade.

How Did Josh Mauro Die? Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, the cause of death for Mauro has not been disclosed. His family has not provided further details on his unexpected passing.