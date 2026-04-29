Who Was Josh Mauro? All About the Late Football Player Who Died at 35

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Josh Mauro, a former NFL defensive lineman who spent several seasons with teams including the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, has died at the age of 35. His family confirmed that Mauro passed away on April 23, 2026, though a cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

The news was shared by his father, Greg Mauro, in an emotional statement posted to social media. “With many tears and broken hearts… we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss,” he wrote, adding that his son “breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven.”

Mauro’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the football community, as fans and former teammates remember his years in the league and his impact both on and off the field. Amid the news, learn more about Mauro below.

He Was Born in England but Raised in Texas

Mauro was born in St. Albans, England, while his father was working overseas, but his family moved back to the U.S. when he was about 3 years old.

He grew up in Hurst, Texas, in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, where he became a standout athlete at L.D. Bell High School and earned all-state honors.

He Came From an Athletic Family

Mauro came from a deeply athletic family. His brother Joe played quarterback at Northwestern, while his stepbrothers also competed in college football programs.

He Played and Studied at Stanford

At Stanford, Mauro was a key contributor on the defensive line and helped the team win back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2012 and 2013. He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a senior after recording 51 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss, while also balancing academics in a rigorous major

He Went Undrafted in 2014

Despite a strong college career, Mauro went undrafted in 2014 and initially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released. He quickly found a role with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent several seasons and built an eight-year NFL career that included 80 games, 40 starts, 130 tackles and five sacks.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”