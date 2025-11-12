What Happened to Cleto Escobedo? What We Know About Jimmy Kimmel’s Bandleader

Image Credit: Getty Images

The cast and crew of Jimmy Kimmel Live! are grieving a significant loss. Jimmy Kimmel announced the heartbreaking death of his childhood friend and Cleto and the Cletones bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III, on November 11, 2025. Escobedo was 59 when he died, which prompted viewers to wonder what happened to the pro saxophone player.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement,” the late-night host wrote, in part, in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Escobedo.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel continued. “Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was 9 years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

How Long Did Jimmy Kimmel & Cleto Escobedo Know Each Other?

Kimmel and Escobedo were long-time friends. They’ve known each other since the comedian was 9 years old, after growing up as neighbors in Las Vegas.

In 2015, Kimmel recalled witnessing his friend grow up from a “child prodigy” to a professional musician.

“Like, the whole school would gather to watch. He’d get standing ovations. It was a crazy thing,” Kimmel said in 2015, according to ABC7. The comedian also pointed out that Escobedo had toured with multiple talents, including Earth, Wind and Fire and Paula Abdul. This and his undeniable stage presence helped the saxophone player land a gig as Kimmel’s bandleader.

“And I just thought, oh my God, you know? I have a talk show. Cleto has to be my bandleader,” Kimmel explained, before recalling how “nervous” he was if Disney had told him, “We don’t want your friend to be the bandleader.”

“So, I took the president of ABC to see him play with his band, and he loved it,” Kimmel said. “Of course, I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with. And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.”

What Happened to Cleto Escobedo?

It’s still unclear what happened to Escobedo. Kimmel did not disclose a cause of death for his late friend, and no one from Escobedo’s inner circle or family has spoken out by the time of publication.

Was Cleto Escobedo Married With Children?

Yes, as Kimmel noted in his announcement, Escobedo is survived by his wife and children.