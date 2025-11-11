How Did Cleto Escobedo Die? Jimmy Kimmel Announces Death of Cleto & the Cletones Bandleader

Image Credit: Getty Images for Samsung

Cleto Escobedo, the beloved Jimmy Kimmel Live! bandleader of Cleto and the Cletones, died on November 11, 2025. He was 59. Jimmy Kimmel was the one to break the news in a heartbreaking statement, encouraging others to “cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of Escobedo on stage. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was 9 years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true.”

Below, learn about Cleto and what happened to the beloved bandleader from Kimmel’s show.

What Happened to Cleto Escobedo?

Kimmel did not elaborate on what happened to his friend and bandleader, Escobedo.

How Did Cleto Escobedo Die?

It’s still unclear how Escobedo died at the time of publication. Kimmel only noted in his announcement that Escobedo died on the morning of November 11, 2025.

What Did the Cletones Say About Cleto’s Death?

The band, which also consists of Escobedo’s father, Cleto Escobedo Sr., Jeff Babko, Toshi Yanagi, Jimmy Earl and Jonathan Dresel, has not publicly addressed their lead musician’s death at the time of publication.

How Long Did Jimmy Kimmel & His Bandleader Cleto Know Each Other?

As previously noted, Kimmel and Escobedo have known each other since they were kids. The late saxophone player grew up near the comedian in Las Vegas.

Calling Escobedo a “child prodigy,” Kimmel recalled his friend’s immense talent back in 2015. “Like, the whole school would gather to watch. He’d get standing ovations. It was a crazy thing,” Kimmel said in 2015, per ABC7.

Since Escobedo became a professional musician and went on to tour with talent such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Paula Abdul and Marc Anthony. This, in turn, helped him land his spot on Kimmel’s late-night talk show in 2003.

“And I just thought, oh my God, you know? I have a talk show. Cleto has to be my bandleader,” Kimmel previously said, per ABC7, while remembering how “nervous” he was if Disney told him, “We don’t want your friend to be the bandleader.”

“So, I took the president of ABC to see him play with his band, and he loved it,” Kimmel said. “Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with. And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.”