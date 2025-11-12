Did Cleto Escobedo Have Children? About the Late Kimmel Bandleader’s Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cleto Escobedo III’s passing has left a deep void in both the entertainment world and the lives of those who loved him most. Best known as the saxophonist and bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cleto was more than just a staple on late-night TV — he was a devoted husband, father, and friend. After Jimmy Kimmel confirmed the heartbreaking news of his death at age 59, fans have been reflecting not only on his decades-long career but also on the family that stood by him throughout it.

So, did Cleto Escobedo have children? Here’s everything to know about the late musician’s wife, kids, and the loved ones he leaves behind.

Who Was Cleto Escobedo III?

Cleto was the longtime bandleader and saxophonist for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a role he proudly held from the show’s debut in 2003 until his death in 2025. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Cleto was a gifted musician who toured with artists like Paula Abdul, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Santana before joining Kimmel’s late-night family.

What Happened to Cleto Escobedo III?

Cleto died on November 11, 2025, at age 59, as confirmed by Jimmy in an emotional post and through a tearful on-air tribute. During his emotional tribute, Kimmel said, “Late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go.”

While the official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed publicly, multiple outlets reported complications following a liver transplant.

Is Cleto Escobedo Survived by Any Children?

Yes — Cleto is survived by his two children, Cruz and Jesse Escobedo, whom he shared with his wife.

Who Is Cleto Escobedo’s Wife?

Cleto was married to Lori Escobedo. In Kimmel’s tribute he said, “He met a girl… a waitress across the street. Her name is Lori. She was from Minnesota.”

How Long Did Cleto and Jimmy Kimmel Know Each Other?

Cleto and Jimmy Kimmel’s friendship spanned five decades. “There was a boy who lived on my block… a little over a year older than me… his name was Cleto,” Jimmy said on his show. Their friendship evolved into a creative partnership when Kimmel invited Cleto to join his late-night show in 2003.

He remembered countless sleepovers, backyard boxing matches, and late-night prank calls — and he described their professional milestone as “we’ve been working together every day for almost 23 years.”