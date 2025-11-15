Cleto Escobedo’s Health: Was Jimmy Kimmel’s Bandleader Sick Before His Death?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Samsung

Jimmy Kimmel Live! lost a friend and colleague in house bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. The Cleto and the Cletones saxophone player, who was also Jimmy Kimmel‘s best friend growing up, died at age of 59 on November 11, 2025. The late-night host delivered an emotional tribute to Escobedo later that day, thanking doctors and nurses for taking care of the late musician over “these awful few months.” Kimmel’s comment prompted questions among viewers, who wondered whether Escobedo was battling a health issue before his death.

“We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way,” Kimmel said in tears. “This one’s the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was too young to go.”

Kimmel and his crew are taking the next few nights off to grieve the late musician. Keep reading to learn what we know regarding Escobedo’s heartbreaking death.

What Happened to Kimmel’s Bandleader Cleto Escobedo?

Escobedo died the morning of November 11, 2025, Kimmel announced in an Instagram post that day.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement,” the comedian wrote in his caption alongside a photo of Escobedo on stage. “Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was 9 years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

What Was Cleto Escobedo’s Cause of Death?

Escobedo’s immediate cause of death was revealed on November 14 as cardiogenic shock, with vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver as underlying causes, per TMZ.

However, Page Six reported that the late musician had complications stemming from a liver transplant.

Was Cleto Escobedo Sick Before He Died?

Per Escobedo’s death certificate, other conditions that contributed to his death included sepsis, graft versus host disease, immunosuppressed, chronic kidney disease and pneumonia, according to TMZ.

Kimmel thanked the medical team at UCLA Health for taking “incredibly good care” of the saxophone player over “these awful few months.”

“Everyone here at the show — we are devastated by this,” Jimmy said through tears. “It’s just not fair. He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person.”

Was Cleto Escobedo Married With Kids?

Yes, Escobedo was married to his wife, Lori, and they had two children together. Kimmel shared a photo of the Escobedo family during his monologue on November 11.