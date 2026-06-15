Was West Wilson Fired From ‘Summer House’ Amid Amanda Batula Drama?

Image Credit: Kareem Black/Bravo

West Wilson reportedly isn’t coming back to Summer House. According to a new report, the Bravo star was fired from the show amid the fallout from the season 10 reunion, where his co-stars put his relationship with Amanda Batula on full blast. So, does this mean West was fired, or did he walk away?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about West’s reported exit from the series.

Was West Wilson Fired From Summer House?

TMZ reported on June 15, 2026, that West was not called back to return for the next season of Summer House. Filming with the rest of the cast is expected to commence over the 4th of July weekend.

Sources told the outlet that the door on West’s future with the Bravo series “isn’t completely closed,” and that he might “pop in” for a brief cameo somewhere down the line.

Therefore, based on TMZ‘s reporting, it appears that West was fired from the show.

Was West Wilson Fired From Summer House Because of Amanda Batula?

TMZ did not specify why West was ousted from the show, but the news broke amid his ongoing relationship with Amanda, which confused and enraged some cast members.

West’s past relationship with Amanda’s friend, Ciara Miller, became a major discussion. Although West and Ciara broke up in 2023, breaking girl code doesn’t leave a good impression.

During the season 10 reunion, West had to address the timeline in which he and Amanda got together following her separation from Kyle Cooke.

Lindsay Hubbard & West Wilson’s Dispute Explained

Shortly before the news of West’s apparent ousting broke, fellow Bravolebrity Lindsay Hubbard called him out on social media for remarks he made on his “Show Me Something” podcast. During a June 12 podcast episode, West said he hoped the NBA Finals game would go through game 6 so viewers would watch that instead of the Summer House reunion bonus episode.

“I thought I was gonna get to catch my breath, and we were all moving on, and then they were like, ‘bonus episode next week!’ And I was like, mother f**king f**k,” West said. “If the Spurs win Saturday, and they go back to MSG and they play game 6, it will be Tuesday night, at the same time that they air this f**king goddamn bonus episode.”

In response, Lindsay called West “trash” in a series of Threads posts on June 14. “Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that iiiii brought YOU on, you should move immediately.”

Adding that she hadn’t seen the bonus episode yet, Lindsay wrote, “but I feel it in my bones it is GOOD GOOD.” In another message on June 15, Lindsay posted that she “woke up with some more thoughts if anyone cares,” while blasting West for “talking s**t about the show he was so fortunate for me to put him on.”

“West has tried to threaten my career / show now 3 times and it’s quite frankly, disgusting,” Lindsay alleged. “No other word to describe it.”