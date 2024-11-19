Was ‘Outer Banks’ Canceled? Why Season 5 Is OBX’s Last

Image Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

P4L apparently doesn’t mean forever. Outer Banks fans were heartbroken when Rudy Pankow‘s character, JJ, died at the end of season 4. Now that season 5 was declared to be show’s last one, speculation arose about how long the series was supposed to go. So, was OBX canceled?

For the diehard Pogues, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about season 5 of OBX and why it will be the last one.

Did Rudy Pankow Quit ‘Outer Banks’?

No, Rudy did not leave Outer Banks. While speaking with Netflix about his character’s demise, Rudy pointed to JJ’s selflessness, which helped the actor come to terms with his death.

“When I first found out JJ was gonna risk it all and not make it, I understood it,” Rudy told Netflix after season 4 part 2 aired in November 2024. “And the risks got bigger and bigger, and the stakes got higher and higher.”

Per Netflix, JJ’s death was always planned by series creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. Josh told the outlet that although “it was a really hard decision” to kill off JJ, his death “sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season.”

“We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent,” Josh added. “JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”

Why Is ‘OBX’ Season 5 the Last One?

Josh, Jonas and Shannon penned a heartfelt letter to OBX fans, which revealed that they had always anticipated a five season-long show.

“Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage,” the series creators wrote. “That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

At the end of their note — which was addressed to the Pogues — Josh, Jonas and Shannon wrote, “Now, with a little sadness but also excitement, we’re putting season 4 behind us and are turning to season five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned five years ago.”

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Cast List

Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Davies, Madison Bailey, Drew Starkey and Austin North are all expected to return for season 5.

It’s still unclear if Rudy will come back for the fifth season, but fans are holding onto the hope that they could see him in flashback scenes. While speaking with Netflix, Rudy formally bid his castmates and crew of OBX farewell, which could be an indication that he is not returning for season 5.

“I want to leave the cast and crew with the biggest ‘thank you,'” Rudy said. “It’s been such a pleasure to come to work. This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done in [my] experience, and to have this as my start is a start of a lifetime. I’m going to miss it. Thank you for so many fun memories I’ll have the rest of my life. … To all the fans that show so much support and love for JJ, I just want to say thank you. It really did make an impact on me, playing him. It’s been an honor to bring him to life for you guys, and it’s been a joy to play him. And P4L!”