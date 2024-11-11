‘Outer Banks’ Season 5: Release Date, Plot & Everything We Know

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Outer Banks captivated viewers with its intense and emotional fourth season. However, fans shouldn’t lose hope, as the cast will be returning for one final season. In a statement shared by the team on Instagram, they wrote, “With a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

With that announcement, many fans are curious about what to expect in Season 5, especially after witnessing JJ, played by Rudy Pankow, die in Season Four. Learn more about the upcoming and final season below.

Outer Banks Season 5 Release Date

Since Season Four was recently released, there is no set release date for Season 5 of Outer Banks. According to Tudum, the show’s creators—Shannon Burke, Josh Pate, and Jonas Pate—are working on finalizing the script.

What Will the Plot of Outer Banks Season 5 Be?

There have been no detailed plot reveals for Season 5 of Outer Banks. However, Josh Pate noted that the vision for the series finale has always been clear. As he stated to Tudum, “We’ve always known from the beginning what the last scene would be, if we would be lucky enough to get it that far.”

What Has the Cast Said About the Finale?

In addition to the letter released by the cast, Chase Stokes shared his own message on Instagram, saying, “My hearts heavy writing this one.. One last ride. Thank you to everybody who has tuned in these past 5 years. You’ve given us more than we could ever give back to you. It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life.”

With JJ’s departure from the show, Josh told Tudum by Netflix, “It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent. JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”