‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2: Does JJ Die?

Outer Banks fans might be mourning a beloved Pogue. The hit Netflix series dropped part 2 of season 4 on November 7, 2024, and viewers are reeling from rumors about a character’s potential demise. Rudy Pankow‘s character, JJ, is known to conjure up quite the drama in the show. In fact, the fourth season started with JJ impulsively spending a large chunk of the Pogues’ money to re-purchase his house. Nevertheless, his feisty demeanor and love story with Kiara (played by Madison Bailey) has gripped fans. So, does JJ die in part 2 of season 4?

Hollywood Life has the answers on how Outer Banks’ fourth season ended. (Warning: spoilers ahead)

Does JJ Die in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2?

Yes, JJ dies at the end of season 4. Killing off the character, however, was not a new idea. Series creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke planned for JJ to die.

“It was a really hard decision because he’s such a great piece of the ensemble,” said Josh told Netflix. “It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent. JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”

Rudy acknowledged he “understood” the decision to kill off JJ from the show, he told Netflix while calling it a “huge honor to portray a character so beautiful and selfless.”

“When I first found out JJ was gonna risk it all and not make it, I understood it,” the actor said. “And the risks got bigger and bigger, and the stakes got higher and higher. … From the get-go, JJ always showed that he would do anything. He would put his friends before himself.”

heart of outerbanks but they decided to take away the heart lol pic.twitter.com/iPtoWXA5Wc — obx4 spoilers (@silevons) November 7, 2024

Why Does JJ Die in ‘Outer Banks’

Jonas explained why JJ’s death “had to happen,” per Netflix.

“At some point, this had to happen in order to justify P4L [Pogues for Life],” the series creator noted. “There’s definitely a sense of mortality that runs through the show. John B talks about it all the time.”

The self-sacrifice is at the heart of the Pogues’ friend group, as Jonas added they’re “willing to give up anything for each other, and this is the ultimate example of that.”

How Does JJ Die in Season 4?

In exchange for his girlfriend, Kiara, JJ surrenders the Blue Crown treasure to Chandler Groff, who stabs JJ. Groff was also revealed to have killed JJ’s mother.