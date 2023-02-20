‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Confirmed: Everything We Know

The good (and crazy) times on Outer Banks are far from over. Ahead of the release of season 3, Netflix went ahead and renewed Outer Banks for season 4. Get ready for more drama, more Pogue action, and more Kook mayhem.

This is an exciting time for Outer Banks fans. There’s no waiting for season 4 renewal news. After binging season 3, you can just start dreaming of what’s in store in the fourth season. Now that we know Outer Banks season 4 is officially happening, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the news you need to know.

Is Outer Banks Season 4 Coming Out?

Yes, there will be an Outer Banks season 4. The exciting renewal was announced at Netflix’s Poguelandia, the Outer Banks fan-fueled and immersive music event that was held at Huntington Beach, California, on February 18. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, and Drew Starkey were on hand for the announcement.

Chase told fans who attended the event that they were the first to know that “Outer Banks has been renewed for a fourth season!” Season 4 was confirmed ahead of season 3’s debut on February 23. He added, “This is an incredible moment for all of us. To our cast and crew, thank you so much for all of your hard work.”

Co-creators/showrunners/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement: “Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Outer Banks Season 4 Cast & Crew

Barring any crazy plot twists in Outer Banks season 3, you can expect the core cast (Pogues and Kooks included) to be back: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Drew Starkey. Season 4 details and additional information will be shared at a later time

After the season 4 announcement and Poguelandia, Madelyn took to Instagram to write a sweet message to fans. “Words can’t even begin to describe. Yesterday was so special. I’m beyond grateful to @netflix , to this cast and crew, and mostly to each and every one of y’all who have watched and loved obx and to everyone who showed up to poguelandia yesterday!!!! Thank you thank you thank you a million times thank you #obx4,” she wrote.

Madison also shared her excitement with a picture of her castmates all holding up 4 fingers in celebration of Outer Banks season 4. POGUELANDIA @netflix can we do this every day? Best day ever. Annnd did ya hear? We’re renewed! SEASON 4 IS HAPPENING ‼️ #wediditjoe #P4L,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Outer Banks Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has not revealed a release date for Outer Banks season 4. With such an early renewal, filming is likely to get underway in the next few months.

The first season was released on April 15, 2020. Season 2 followed just over a year later on July 30, 2021. There was a bit of a break between seasons 2 and 3. Netflix didn’t renew the show for a third season until December 2021.

But Netflix didn’t waste any time with that season 4 renewal. With season 3 dropping on February 23, 2023, Outer Banks season 4 will likely be released in early to mid-2024.

The hit series held the #1 spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the 4 weeks following its season 2 launch on July 30, 2021, and was in the Top 10 for 6 weeks. It also reached the Top 10 in 74 countries.

How Many Seasons Will Outer Banks Have?

In this era of television, you truly never know how many seasons of a show you’re going to get. Outer Banks is definitely getting season 4, but the showrunners have had plans for at least 5 seasons for some time now.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely 4 seasons,” Jonas told Entertainment Weekly back in 2020. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Chase revealed ahead of season 3 that he’s game to keep on playing John B. “I love this show,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “I love my cast. I love the world that we’ve created. So however long they want to keep doing this thing, I’m down to rock with that.”

He did make one note about the show’s future and his role in it. “My whole thing is, it’s not about how the plane takes off, it’s about how you land it,” he added. “As long as the writers and Netflix get it right, that’s my main concern. I want to make sure we end this show on the right note and tell the right story, and not extend it too far that it gets wishy-washy. I think you see that in TV often, so I want to tell the right story and end it on the right note.”