‘Outer Banks’ Season 5: Did Rudy Pankow Quit & Will JJ Ever Return?

Image Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

The Pogues lost one of their own in season 4 of Outer Banks. The hit Netflix adventure series confirmed that season 5 will be its final season. Now that fans have watched JJ’s heartbreaking death, many are begging actor Rudy Pankow to pull off a Ward Cameron and find a way to come back. So, is that possible?

Hollywood Life has the details on Rudy’s exit from the show, his character’s future and more below.

When Does Outer Banks Season 5 Come Out?

After season 4 concluded in November 2024, series star Chase Stokes (who plays John B.) shared Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke‘s season 5 announcement to his Instagram.

“Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us and turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago,” the creators’ letter read. “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

There is currently no release date set for season 5 of Outer Banks. Last year, filming for the fourth season was delayed amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Did Rudy Pankow Quit OBX?

Rudy did not quit Outer Banks. During an interview with Netflix, the actor recalled the moment he learned that his character was going to get killed off.

“When I first found out JJ was gonna risk it all and not make it, I understood it,” Rudy insisted. “And the risks got bigger and bigger, and the stakes got higher and higher.”

Calling his OBX experience a “huge honor to portray a character so beautiful and selfless,” Rudy added that JJ’s death — while devastating for the Pogues and the fans — begs the question: Is treasure hunting worth risking their lives?

“His death really does set up the future of OBX with the question, what is worth it?” Rudy added. “And when someone that close to you is gone, how do you navigate that?”

Will JJ Return in Outer Banks Season 5?

It’s unclear how a resurrection could happen in OBX‘s final season. Countless fans, however, have vocalized their support for JJ to return, with some pointing out Ward Cameron’s comeback in season 3. In season 2, Ward (played by actor Charles Esten) faked his own death in a boat explosion. When season 3 revealed that he was still alive, the character took several bullets for his daughter, Sarah, (Madelyn Cline), which gave the complicated character an emotional sendoff.

As of now, JJ’s death appears to be permanent. At the end of season 4, JJ’s girlfriend, Kiara (Madison Bailey) and the rest of the Pogues vow to avenge JJ’s death, seemingly by killing Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane).