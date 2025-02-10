Was Drake at the 2025 Super Bowl Last Night?

Image Credit: Getty Images

During last night’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar performed THAT song. If you guessed that it was “Not Like Us,” then, ding, ding, ding, you guessed right. Was Drake, aka his arche-nemesis, in the audience to hear it live? Find out what happened below!

What Celebrities Went to the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl sure was star-packed with a plethora of celebrities. The long list includes, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who came to show her support for the Kansas City Chiefs. Other celebrities included Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Pete Davidson, Miles Teller, Jason Sudeikis and Sheryl Crow.

Was Drake at the Super Bowl Last Night?

Drake was not at the Super Bowl last night on February 9, 2025. Instead, the rapper is booked and busy on tour in Australia. After Kendrick’s post-Grammy win last Sunday, Drake wore a grey hoodie with gun shots through it with steam coming out the back, and a big smile as an accessory to symbolize that K-Dot did not manage to shoot him down. He captioned the post: “$$$SHOOT.” This past week he has also been posting teasers for his new music that will come out on Valentine’s Day, and he captioned the posts: “$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U FEBRUARY 14,” “CRYING IN CHANEL $$$4U FEB 14,” and “$$$AY I LOVE YOU.” Drake has been consistently minding his business by posting tour pics and after-party videos to his social media.

When Did Drake & Serena Williams Date?

Drake and Serena Williams dated sometime between 2011 and 2015, per multiple reports, however, the exact length remains unclear as the romance was very hush-hush and private.

Why Did Drake & Serena Williams Break Up?

Drake transparently got real about his breakup with the tennis legend through the song “Too Good,” during which he rapped about putting in loads of effort in the relationship, but despite it all, he still felt underappreciated. The lyrics in part are: “I don’t know how to talk to you/ I just know I found myself getting lost with you/ Lately you just make me work too hard for you/ Got me on flights overseas, and I still can’t get across to you.” The chorus continues: “I’m too good to you/ I’m way too good to you/ You take my love for granted/ I just don’t understand it.”

Last night at the Super Bowl, Serena took a jab at her ex Drake, by dancing along to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” song during the halftime performance. In the song, K-Dot directly tells Drake, “Better not speak on Serena,” since the artist has included her in some of his songs.