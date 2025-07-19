Was Andy Byron Fired? Updates After He Was Placed on Leave Amid Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout

Image Credit: TikTok/@instaagraace

In the days following a July 2025 Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was placed on leave while co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy serves as interim CEO. Andy was spotted on a kiss cam embracing Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer. Meanwhile, Andy is married to his wife, Megan Kerrigan, and Kristin is reportedly married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot. Now that Andy is the subject of a social media firestorm, critics are wondering if he will be fired by Astronomer.

Below, get updates on Andy’s employment with Astronomer and what we know so far about the situation.

What Is Andy Byron’s Net Worth?

Andy’s net worth ranges between $20 million to $70 million, according to multiple reports. However, the exact number is still unclear.

Is Andy Byron Getting Fired as the Astronomer CEO?

Andy has not been fired by Astronomer. The company announced that he was “placed on leave” in a July 18, 2025, LinkedIn announcement.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave,” Astronomer’s statement read. “We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

The New York-based software and date company also announced that its Board of Directors is investigating the situation between Andy and Kristin.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the separate LinkedIn announcement read. “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event, and no other employees were in the video.”

The company added that Andy had “not put out any statement” and that “reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

Is Andy Byron Still Married to His Wife?

At the time of publication, it appears that Andy and Megan are still legally married.

Does Andy Byron Have Children?

Yes, it appears that Andy shares children with Megan, according to multiple reports.

Is Kristin Cabot Still Married?

It’s unclear whether or not Kristin and her reported husband, Andrew, are still married, but according to the New York Post, they purchased a home together earlier this year.