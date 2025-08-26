Venus Williams’ Dating History: About Her Former Boyfriends & Current Relationship

Legendary athlete Venus Williams is commonly regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time. And while she is more than successful on the court, she tends to keep the status of her love life on the down low. Now that she’s currently engaged to her fiancé, Andrea Preti, the public is dying to know more about their relationship and upcoming wedding.

Venus hasn’t been married before and does not have children. During an October 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, the athlete revealed that she enjoys her freedom and does let societal pressure to settle down get to her.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me,” she told the publication. “They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”

The Grand-Slam champion has had a few long-term relationships in the past both in and out of the media’s eye. Although she was often seen with fellow tennis player Reilly Opeka, she shot down rumors that they were dating in an Instagram story in 2021. So, who has Venus dated? Keep reading to look back at her relationship history.

Nicholas Hammond

Venus started dating millionaire Nicholas Hammond in 2017. Nicholas is 12 years Venus’ junior, and is an heir to a “vast communications empire,” which included magazines such as TV Guide and Seventeen.

During their two-year relationship, the pair were no strangers to PDA. They attended Venus’ sister Serena‘s wedding together, and were photographed getting cozy while on a dinner date in December of 2017. “She’s head over heels for him” a source told The New York Daily News when he accompanied her to the 2018 Australian Open matches. Although the two were never engaged, Nicholas gave Venus a symbolic “friendship ring” to honor their commitment.

When it comes to their split in 2019, Page Six reported that their age difference played a factor. According to the outlet, Venus was ready for a marriage and family, while Nicholas was not on the same page.

Elio Pis

Venus started seeing Cuban model Elio Pis when he was 24 and she was 32. They both worked together on her clothing line called EleVen, and made their first public appearance as a couple in 2012 at the New York Grand Slam. There, they were seen holding hands and getting affectionate, according to People. In March 2013, Venus and Elio got hot and heavy on her court in Miami, via The Daily Mail. They eventually split in 2017, although they were seen grabbing dinner together that year, per Page Six.

Hank Kuehne

Venus was romantically linked with pro-golfer Hank Kuehne from 2007 to 2010. Not much is known about the nature of their relationship, however, The Daily Mail described their three-year bond as “serious” before their split. In 2011, Hank went on to marry a woman named Andy.

Andrea Preti

Venus and Andrea sparked relationship rumors in July 2024, and they kept most of the details of their romance out of the spotlight. However, one year later, Venus confirmed her engagement to Andrea and credited him with motivating her to keep going.

“My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Venus said in July 2025 after her first singles match in over a year. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just, like, dying, and then you repeat it the next day. So, he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here.”