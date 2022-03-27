Venus Williams Wears Plunging White Gown On Oscars Red Carpet: Photos

It’s a big year for Venus Williams, who is the subject of Oscar nominated film ‘King Richard’ about her family. The tennis legend is set to present with sister Serena.

Venus Williams came to serve at the Oscars! The 41-year-old Tennis icon rocked a plunging white Elie Saab gown accented with a silver detailed neckline for the event on Sunday, March 27. She accessorized with two of Elsa Peretti’s iconic Tiffany & Co. silver cuffs on each wrist, and a pair of shoes by Stuart Weitzman!

Venus also took to Instagram to share a preview of her look! “I’ve tried my best to prepare for every moment in life. I’ve trained my mind, body soul and spirit to be prepared and ready for anything that comes my way,” she wrote. “Until now…. Until now…I could have never dreamed or prepared to be at the @theacademy awards for a film that tells my FAMILY’S story. This is beyond my dream. What can I tell you. Keep dreaming. Keep working. Keep fighting. You don’t know where life might take you. I’m from Compton, California. And now I’m allow the way here. Its so good to BE ALIVE!” she said.

The Academy Awards is a big deal for Venus this year, as she and her sister Serena Williams, 40, are the subject of film King Richard — which also earned them an invitation to present! The story follows the journey of their father Richard Williams, 80, who is portrayed by Will Smith. Richard notoriously coached his two girls, paving the way for their ultra-successful tennis careers that lead to an impressive 49 career titles for Venus including the 2001 and 2005 Wimbledon finals. She also won medaled four Olympic gold medals and one silver.

The film has been critically acclaimed, earning five Oscar nominations including the coveted Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay categories. Will Smith earned a nod in Best Actor, while Aunjanue Ellis — who plays Venus and Serena’s mother Oracene Price, now 69 — was nominated in Best Supporting Actress.

“I think you get to really see the ecosystem of my family,” she said to ABC news about the movie. “It’s not perfect, but all that matters is that you are going in the same direction together and building each other up. That’s what we did and that’s what we do,” she said.

“People didn’t understand him but I think that it didn’t take long for people to realize that this is a guy who’s for his family, for his daughters, ride or die, no matter what,” she also said to the news outlet last year.

In another interview, she described the movie as “emotional.” She explained, “Every time I watch it my eyes just water. It was amazing to see the atmosphere on set and how much Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney acted like Serena and I. Even when the cameras weren’t rolling they would hold hands, it was so sweet. I’m just proud of what everyone has accomplished. It’s pretty surreal to be honest.”