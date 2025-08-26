Andrea Preti: 5 Things to Know About Venus Williams’ Fiance

Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Venus Williams brings her heart to the tennis court, but it belongs to her fiancé, Andrea Preti! The couple, who have maintained a private relationship despite her fame, are engaged after dating for at least a year. They were first spotted together in July 2024. Following a singles match in July 2025, Venus was asked about Andrea by a reporter.

“My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Venus said. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just, like, dying, and then you repeat it the next day. So, he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here.”

Although Andrea was instrumental in Venus’ comeback, the tennis pro dropped a funny bombshell: “He’s never seen me play,” she told the reporter.

Get to know Andrea below, as Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about him!

Andrea Preti Is From Denmark & Lived in Italy

Andrea was born and raised in Denmark but later moved to Italy with his family, according to his IMDb profile.

Andrea Preti Was a Model

Thanks to his family, Andrea was introduced to the fashion industry, his IMDb profile indicates, and he worked as a model before realizing he wanted to pursue acting as a career.

Andrea Preti Is Also a Director & Writer

In addition to being an actor, Andrea also has credits as a writer and director. In 2014, he wrote, directed and starred in his first film, One More Day. That year, he worked on his first short film, The Wolf Man, which he wrote and starred in as well.

Andrea Motivated Venus to Keep Playing Tennis

As Venus pointed out following a singles match in July 2025, Andrea motivated her to “keep playing” tennis. The world-renowned athlete elaborated that her fiancé “encouraged [her] to get through this,” since that was her first singles match in a year.

Andrea & Venus Keep Their Relationship Away From Instagram

Although Venus and Andrea are active on Instagram, they rarely post pictures together. Andrea tends to promote his work on social media, and he occasionally shares travel photos.