Venus Williams’ Boyfriend History: Everything To Know About Her Recent Relationships

Legendary athlete Venus Williams is commonly regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time. And while she is more than successful on the court, she tends to keep the status of her love life on the down low.

As of right now, she has never been married and does not have children. In an October interview with Cosmopolitan, the 42-year-old revealed that she enjoys her freedom and does let societal pressure to settle down get to her.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me,” she told the publication. “They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”

View Related Gallery Venus Williams -- PICS Venus Williams of USA with the runners up trophy following her loss in the Ladies Final Wimbledon 2017, Day 12, All England Lawn Tennis Club, London UK, 15 July 2017 Venus Williams (USA) in action where she was defeated by Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State in San Jose, California. Â©Mal Taam/TennisClix/CSM Tennis Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2019, San Jose, USA - 30 Jul 2019

Venus claims to be single as of 2021, according to an Instagram Live story. However the Grand-Slam champion has had some steamy long-term relationships in the past both in and out of the media’s eye. Although she was often seen with fellow tennis player Reilly Opeka, she shot down rumors that they were dating in an Instagram story in 2021. But who has Venus really been with? Keep reading to find out more details.

Nicholas Hammond

Venus started dating millionaire Nicholas Hammond in 2017. Nicholas is 12 years Venus’ junior, and is an heir to a “vast communications empire,” which included magazines such as TV Guide and Seventeen.

During their two-year relationship, the pair were no strangers to PDA. They attended Venus’ sister Serena‘s wedding together, and were photographed getting cozy while on a dinner date in December of 2017. “She’s head over heels for him” a source told The New York Daily News when he accompanied her to the 2018 Australian Open matches. Although the two were never engaged, Nicholas gave Venus a symbolic “friendship ring” to honor their commitment.

When it comes to their split in 2019, Page Six reported that their age difference played a factor. According to the outlet, Venus was ready for a marriage and family, while Nicholas was not on the same page.

Elio Pis

Venus started seeing Cuban model Elio Pis when he was 24 and she was 32. They both worked together on her clothing line called EleVen, and made their first public appearance as a couple in 2012 at the New York Grand Slam. There, they were seen holding hands and getting affectionate, according to People. In March 2013, Venus and Elio got hot and heavy on her court in Miami, via The Daily Mail. They eventually split in 2017, although they were seen grabbing dinner together that year, per Page Six.

Hank Kuehne

Venus was romantically linked with pro-golfer Hank Kuehne from 2007 to 2010. Not much is known about the nature of their relationship, however, The Daily Mail described their three-year bond as “serious” before their split. In 2011, Hank went on to marry a woman named Andy.