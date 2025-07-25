Vanessa Kirby’s Fiancé: About Paul Rabil & Her Former Boyfriends

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby is having a major moment—professionally and personally. As she takes on the role of Sue Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps and prepares for Avengers: Doomsday, the actress, 37, is also getting ready to welcome her first child with her partner Paul Rabil, whom she began dating in 2022. The couple reportedly got engaged in December 2024 after two years together, though neither has publicly confirmed the engagement.

Learn more about Rabil and take a look back at Kirby’s past relationships below.

Paul Rabil

Kirby has been in a relationship with former professional lacrosse player and entrepreneur Paul Rabil since mid-2022. The pair first sparked dating rumors in October of that year when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. In November 2023, Rabil confirmed their relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you.”

In May 2025, Kirby revealed they were expecting their first child together by debuting her baby bump at a Fantastic Four press event. Although both have high-profile careers, they’ve kept most of their relationship private.

Rabil, born on December 14, 1985, in Maryland, is considered one of the most influential figures in modern lacrosse. He played at Johns Hopkins University, where he won two national championships, before going pro. After a standout career in Major League Lacrosse (MLL), he co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) with his brother, Mike Rabil, in 2018 to help modernize the sport and support its players. He officially retired from playing in 2021 but remains deeply involved in the PLL as an executive and advocate for the game.

Before his relationship with Kirby, Rabil was married to fellow lacrosse player Kelly Berger from 2014 to 2017 and was briefly linked to actress Eiza González.

Callum Turner

Kirby dated British actor Callum Turner from around 2015 to early 2020. The two met while working together on the 2014 film Queen & Country. Their relationship was largely private, though they were occasionally photographed together. Sources reported that their split was amicable and due to demanding work schedules. After their breakup, Turner went on to date Dua Lipa in early 2024. The romance became public later that year, and in June 2025, the pop star confirmed they are engaged.

Turner is known for his roles in The Capture, Fantastic Beasts, and Masters of the Air, and is considered one of the rising stars in British film and television.

Douglas Booth

Before her relationship with Turner, Kirby was romantically linked to actor Douglas Booth. The pair reportedly dated around 2012 to 2013 after working together on the BBC adaptation of Great Expectations, in which Booth played Pip and Kirby portrayed Estella. Their relationship lasted roughly a year and received some media attention at the time due to Booth’s growing fame.

Booth has appeared in films such as Romeo & Juliet (2013) and The Dirt (2019), and is known for his classic leading-man looks and work in period dramas.

Christian Cooke

Kirby reportedly dated actor Christian Cooke from 2009 to 2011, early in her acting career. Cooke, best known for roles in Where the Heart Is and Magic City, was one of Kirby’s first known public relationships. The couple kept a low profile, and very little is known about their time together, though they were occasionally seen attending events in the U.K.

Tom Cruise Rumors

In 2017, Kirby was briefly linked to Tom Cruise while filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Photos of the two actors filming a kissing scene led to speculation that they were dating off-screen. Kirby later addressed the rumors in an interview, calling them “embarrassing” and flatly denying any romance.

“I had been in a relationship at the time, and the rumors were just absurd,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I genuinely found it quite funny, but also frustrating.”