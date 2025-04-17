‘Fantastic Four’ 2025: ‘First Steps’ Trailer, Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 2025 Fantastic Four movie is a part of phase 6 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are dying for it to hit theaters. During the studio’s panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con, the actors and the crew stepped out to talk about their upcoming movie. Since the film has a star-studded cast, fans can’t wait to see how Marvel Studios put their own spin on the 1960s superheroes.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

What Is the ‘Fantastic Four’ 2025 Movie Title?

The film’s official title was revealed as The Fantastic Four: First Steps at San Diego Comic Con.

When Does Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Come Out?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled for a July 25, 2025, theatrical release.

What Is ‘The Fantastic Four’ About?

According to director Matt Shakman, the film will have a “retro-future ’60s” setting. “The ’60s, to me, is all about optimism,” he explained to the crowd in Hall H at SDCC. “I love the Fantastic Four. I love their power set. We want to be true to the comics but we want to be true to life.”

Who Is in the ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Cast?

The Last of Us actor and Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal is playing Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, alongside The Crown alum Vanessa Kirby, who is playing Susan Storm/The Invisible Woman. Stranger Things cast member Joseph Quinn was cast in the role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch, while The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach is playing Ben Grimm/The Thing. The quarter’s characters are commonly known as Marvel’s “First Family.”

Actress Julia Garner is playing Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson is playing Galactus. Meanwhile, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and John Malkovich are all in undisclosed roles for the film.

While appearing at 2024’s SDCC, Vanessa gushed about how she and the cast bonded on set.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before,” the actress said. “When you read the comics, you feel a lot of joy… hopefully we can bring that into the movie.”

Ebon also chimed in to note that he “got a very nice text from Mark Ruffalo to just kind of demystify the process of motion capture, something I’ve never done before.”