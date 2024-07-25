Pedro Pascal Shares First Photo of the ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Pedro Pascal just unveiled the first look at the Fantastic Four cast, and fans can’t wait for the highly anticipated film to hit theaters. “Our first mission,” the Last of Us actor, 49, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, July 25.

The upcoming action movie stars Pedro as Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Actress Julia Garner is playing The Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser was cast in an unknown role.

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Earlier this year, Pedro gushed to Entertainment Tonight about how “excited” he was to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot film.

“I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond!” the Game of Thrones alum said. “There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like that, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn, and our director, Matt Shakman. To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”

Apart from working on his upcoming film, Pedro is gearing up for the release of his other movie Gladiator II, which will reach theaters on November 22. He plays the role of Roman general Marcus Acacius alongside actor Paul Mescal.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pedro joked about how strong his co-star is, since they had to work on fight scenes together.

“I call him Brick Wall Paul,” Pedro said. “He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again. To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger … Outside of [director] Ridley [Scott] being a total genius, Paul is a big reason as to why I would put my poor body through that experience.”