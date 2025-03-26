‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast: See the Actors & Find Out Their Roles

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Avengers have assembled! Avengers: Doomsday has its full cast, and Marvel fans are dying to see the film come to life on the big screen. The hype really kicked off when Robert Downey Jr. unmasked himself to be playing Doctor Doom at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con, but the Iron Man actor isn’t the only major star in the cast. Several MCU veterans and newcomers will accompany Robert on screen.

Below, Hollywood Life has the main cast list and their respective roles for Avengers: Doomsday!

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes)

Sebastian is reprising his role as the Winter Solider in Doomsday. He’ll also appear in Thunderbolts, which hits theaters on May 2, 2025.

Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm)

Vanessa will also appear as Susan Storm, a.k.a the Invisible Woman, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Marvel fans have seen Chris play Thor in a slew of films. The last time moviegoers saw the superhero was in Thor: Love and Thunder opposite Natalie Portman, who played Jane Foster, a.k.a the Mighty Thor.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor)

Tenoch was first seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he’ll reprise his role as Namor in Doomsday.

Anthony Mackie (Captain America)

Anthony most recently appeared as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World, and he’s set to reprise the role in Doomsday.

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Paul’s Ant Man is set to return to the big screen in Doomsday. Fans last saw him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Letitia Wright (Black Panther)

Letitia’s Shuri first stepped into her role as the new Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer in Wakanda Forever. She will reprise her role in Doomsday.

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Fans last saw Simu in his introductory Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing)

Ebon, famous for his performance in The Bear, is a newcomer to Marvel and is a part of The Fantastic Four. Before fans see him play The Thing in Doomsday, he will be introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom)

Though Tony Stark won’t be resurrected, Robert will step into the villainous role of Doctor Doom.

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Florence’s Yelena has made quite an impression in the MCU! Fans last saw her in the Hawkeye series, and they’ll see her again in Thunderbolts before Doomsday.

Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler)

As X-Men fans recall, they last saw Alan as the Nightcrawler in X2. and he’ll be reprising the role in the MCU’s Doomsday.

Kelsey Grammar (Beast)

Another one of the X-Men stars, Kelsey, will reprise his role as the Beast in Doomsday.

Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm)

Joseph’s Johnny Storm will be introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps before we see him return in Doomsday.

Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

Lewis will first be introduced as Sentry in 2025’s Thunderbolts before fans see him return in Doomsday.

Danny Ramirez (Joaquín Torres /Falcon)

Fans should recognize Danny’s Falcon character from Captain America: Brave New World.

David Harbour (Red Guardian)

David will step in the shoes of the Red Guardian in 2025’s Thunderbolts before he returns in Doomsday.

Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Winston’s M’Baku was last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he’ll return in Doomsday.

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Hannah’s Ghost will first be seen in Thunderbolts.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Fans can’t wait for Loki’s highly anticipated return in Doomsday.

Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier /Professor X)

Patrick’s Professor X was last seen in the X-Men franchise, and he’ll return in Doomsday.

Ian McKellen (Magneto)

Ian’s X-Men character, Magneto, will return for Doomsday.