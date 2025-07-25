Vanessa Kirby: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Fantastic Four’ Actress

From Mission: Impossible – Fallout to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vanessa Kirby is stepping into one of her biggest roles yet. The actress stars as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July, 25, 2025. In an Instagram post on February 4, 2025 celebrating the casting, she called it “the happiest honour to get to know Sue Storm, and the family,” and gave a sweet shout-out to her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, writing, “I love you all so much.”

As Vanessa officially joins the Marvel family, here’s what to know about the actress behind the Invisible Woman.

Vanessa Is From Wimbledon, London in the U.K.

That’s right, the home of the classic tennis tournament. She received her schooling at Lady Eleanor Hollis School in Hampton, another London borough. Afterwards she took a year off, then studied English at Exeter University. Not long after, she was signed with a talent agency and her acting career began.

Her First Acting Gigs Were in the Theater

After graduating from university, Vanessa began her acting career on stage. She landed early roles in productions like All My Sons at the Octagon Theatre Bolton and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, both directed by David Thacker. Her stage work quickly earned her acclaim and helped establish her as a rising talent.

Vanessa’s breakout role came when she portrayed a young Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown. The performance earned her critical praise and a Glamour Award for Best UK TV Actress.

Vanessa’s Mother Is the Founder of Country Living Magazine

The actress’s mother is the creator of a beloved lifestyle magazine, which is still published to this day.

Vanessa Kirby’s Dating History

Vanessa previously dated Callum Turner and was rumored to have been involved with her former Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise around 2017. However, Vanessa shut down rumors of a relationship with Tom, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In 2023, professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil made their relationship Instagram official with a heartfelt post featuring a series of photos with Vanessa. “From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2022 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City, as reported by the Daily Mail.

She’s Expecting Her First Child

Vanessa is expecting her first baby with longtime partner Paul. She shared her pregnancy for the first time at the Fantastic Four: First Steps panel during CCXP Mexico on May 31, 2025.

The actress later shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that filming Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant “has been the coolest thing,” praising directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige for their support.

She also opened up on Late Night with Seth Meyers about the contrast between her real pregnancy and the heavy prosthetic bump she wore for Fantastic Four. “I got a really bad backache,” she joked, explaining how rice-filled foam made it far heavier than her actual bump.