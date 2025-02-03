What Happened on the United Airlines Flight? Houston Plane Fire Cause

Image Credit: Getty Images

January 2025 was an unsettling month in the aviation industry. Multiple plane crashes, collisions and other incidents occurred involving both commercial and non-commercial jets. Just days after a medical plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia and an American Airlines plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington D.C., a United Airlines flight caught fire in Houston, Texas. Passengers aboard the aircraft were concerned and promptly shared their experience to social media. So, what happened with the Houston plane?

Below, find out everything we know about the Houston United Airlines flight.

What Happened With the United Airlines Flight?

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, passengers aboard United Airlines flight #1382 saw smoke coming from the plane before takeoff. Many who were on the plane shared videos of the incident to social media.

A passenger named Kelcie Davis detailed the “terrifying experience” in a TikTok video, saying, “Engine blew out right as our wheels were leaving the ground. Plane lost control on the runway for a few seconds, but thank god our pilot was able to get the plane back under control. Only one slide was working for the entire plane to evacuate.”

What Caused the Houston Plane Fire?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the fire was caused by a “reported engine issue.” The flight was flying from Texas’ George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The FAA added that the flight crew “safely aborted its takeoff” in Texas and passengers safely “deplaned on the runway and were bused to the terminal” nearby.

The engine issue is under investigation, the FAA added.

Was Anyone Injured From the Houston Plane Fire?

No. According to several outlets, no injuries were reported among passengers or the flight crew.

How Many Plane Crashes Have There Been in 2025?

The exact number of plane crashes has not been reported, but according to the FAA’s “Statements on Aviation Accidents and Incidents,” there have been at least 15 plane crashes and collisions in the U.S. so far this year involving commercial jets and smaller planes. Some of these incidents were fatal crashes and others struck different objects either on the ground or in the sky.