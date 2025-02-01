How Did the Medical Plane Crash in Philadelphia?

The Learjet 55 crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Friday night. Find out more about the cause of the incident here.

By:
Reading Time: 1 minute
February 1, 2025 11:52AM EST
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 31: A view of the wreckage from a small plane after it crashed in a residential area in the US city of Philadelphia on January 31, 2025. The aircraft, reportedly an air ambulance, took off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when went down around 6.30 p.m. local time (2330GMT), igniting multiple fires. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

A medical transport Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. shortly after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

Find out more below.

How Did the Medical Plane Crash?

Details surrounding how the crash occurred remain unclear. However, according to NBC Philadelphia, air traffic control lost contact with the Learjet shortly after clearing it for takeoff.

Several outlets also reported that the jet went down approximately 30 seconds after departing.

Were There Any Survivors?

The plane crash that was reported to be carrying 6 people killed all aboard and resuled in a number of injuries on the ground. The exact number of the injured is not yet available, officials said.

“Many people on the ground – in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area – were injured; the number of injured is yet to be released but the information shared at this time reports that a number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast,” the office of Mayor Cherelle Parker said Saturday.