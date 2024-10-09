Where Is the Tornado in Florida? Videos of Tornadoes in Alligator Alley & More

Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Hurricane Milton is apparently causing catastrophe before it even makes landfall. With just hours to go before the storm hits Florida, multiple tornadoes have formed across the state. As residents evacuated certain areas in the hurricane’s path, a few captured twisters in areas such as Alligator Alley and more. Every tornado was different, but each was just as dangerous to be around.

Did Hurricane Milton Make Landfall?

Milton will officially make landfall off the west coast of Florida either during the evening on Wednesday, October 9, or early in the morning on Thursday, October 10. Tampa is expected to receive the brunt of the storm.

Two large tornadoes from Hurricane Milton crossed Interstate 75 in the Florida Everglades around 10am EDT and moved north between the towns of Miles City and Andytown.

Surveillance cameras on I-75 near Miccosukee captured a dramatic scene of a tornado crossing the highway. pic.twitter.com/rgMasq0a12 — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) October 9, 2024

Where are Tornadoes in Florida?

Multiple tornadoes struck Florida on Wednesday, October 9, before Hurricane Milton rolled in. One of the tornadoes was located near Alligator Alley in Collier County, according to multiple outlets.

Other twisters were seen along the I-75 in the Sunshine State and in Clewiston.

🌪️🚨BREAKING: Two large tornadoes from Hurricane Milton crossed Interstate 75 in the Florida Everglades around 10 a.m. EDT, moving north between the towns of Miles City and Andytown. The tornado shown here was east of the first tornado and closer to Andytown. pic.twitter.com/M65dpsvgWV — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 9, 2024

How Can a Hurricane Produce Tornadoes?

According to its website, the National Weather Service (NWS) explains how a hurricane can cause tornadoes.

“These tornadoes most often occur in thunderstorms embedded in rain bands well away from the center of the hurricane; however, they can also occur near the eyewall,” the NWS indicates. “The majority of tornadoes associated with tropical systems occur in the right front quadrant of the storm. This area typically has the best wind shear and instability.”

At my home in Fort Myers Florida, awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Milton. We just got put under a tornado warning. This tornado just touched down in Clewiston which is about 60 miles to the northeast of us. pic.twitter.com/ynVnd1b8BO — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 9, 2024

Not many tornadoes form in tropical areas, but for those that do, they’re from “tropical systems that make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico and continue on a path toward the north/northeast,” the NWS’ site points out. “Usually, tornadoes produced by tropical cyclones are relatively weak and short-lived, but they still pose a significant threat.”

What Category Is Hurricane Milton?

At first, Milton was measured to be a Category 3 that rapidly intensified into a Category 4 earlier this week. Suddenly, it fluctuated between a 4 and a 5. As it approaches Florida, the hurricane is currently a Category 4.

Orlando Attractions Closed for Milton

Since Orlando is one of Florida’s most populated cities, the following locations announced temporary closures for Milton: Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and Orlando International Airport.

Although Orlando does not have mandatory evacuation orders, the region is in the path of Milton.