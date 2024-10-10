Is Universal Studios Orlando Closed for Hurricane Milton?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Premier League

Hurricane season is in full swing, and the latest storm—Hurricane Milton—has already left a destructive path through Florida. The tropical cyclone was originally a Category 5 but weakened to a Category 3 hurricane, according to multiple outlets, prompting residents to evacuate or prepare for its impact days earlier. Since Orlando was in Milton’s path, the city’s attractions, including Universal Studios, had to close.

Read below to find out if Orlando’s theme parks have reopened.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort. pic.twitter.com/lByWGhSu0k — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton Made Landfall

On Monday, October 7, Milton quickly jumped from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm. Within hours, multiple outlets reported that it was classified as a Category 5 hurricane. As a result, mandatory evacuations were issued across the Sunshine State, and Tampa Bay International Airport announced a temporary closure this week.

This is the second hurricane to hit Florida this past month. Two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene made landfall on the west coast of Florida, causing destruction and injuring 200 people in several southern states.

Once it made landfall on Wednesday, October 9, the hurricane had weakened to a Category 3, causing tornadoes, flooding, power outages, and more.

Is Universal Studios Orlando Closed for Milton?

Universal remained open until it announced on Tuesday, October 8, via their social platforms that most of its parks would be closed on Wednesday, October 9. However, Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s CityWalk remained open until 2:00 p.m. that day. All other parks and events stayed closed on both October 9 and October 10.

For any guests who purchased tickets to Universal Studios, the resort has guidelines for inclement weather. Per its website, Universal’s policy reads, “In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed.”

On Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton passed, Universal released a statement on social media, “On Friday, Oct. 11, we look forward to welcoming back our guests as we return to our normal operation across all our theme parks, CityWalk and Halloween Horror Nights inclusive of Early Park Admission for Universal Orlando Hotel guests, Premier Passholders and Preferred Passholders.”

Is Disney World Closed for Milton?

Like Universal, Disney World announced its closure due to Hurricane Milton on October 9, stating that its theme parks and Disney Springs would close that day starting at 2:00 p.m. EST and remain closed on Thursday, October 10.

According to USA Today, Disney released a statement saying, “We’re grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm, and we are currently assessing the impacts to our property to prepare for reopening the theme parks, Disney Springs and possibly other areas on Friday, October 11.”