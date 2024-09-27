Lake Lure Dam Failure: Inside the North Carolina Breach From Floods

Image Credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a warning on Friday, September 27, for North Carolina residents near the Lake Lure Dam, which is located about 30 miles away from Asheville. The alert comes amid the ongoing destruction and havoc that Hurricane Helene is causing throughout the South. It officially made landfall in Florida on Thursday, September 26. Now, it’s moving upward, and some who live in the Carolinas are facing evacuation orders.

Did the Lake Lure Dam Break?

The dam has not broken at the time of publication. However, the NWS announced that dam failure was “imminent” and ordered residents nearby to leave the area immediately.

“Urgent: Flash floor emergency for the Lake Lure Dam! Dam failure imminent!” the NWS wrote via X. “Residents below the dam need to evacuate to higher ground immediately.”

URGENT: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE LAKE LURE DAM! DAM FAILURE IMMINENT! RSIDENTS BELOW THE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY! #ncwx https://t.co/InksFUUYF6 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 27, 2024

What Caused the Lake Lure Dam Breach?

Although the dam has not broken, residents are facing catastrophic damage and possible injury if they remain near it. The NWS warned in a separate tweet that floods and other destruction from Hurricane Helene’s path can still affect them.

“Even though #Helene has departed, hazards from flooding, downed trees/powerlines, and power outages will unfortunately continue for the next several days,” the NWS wrote. “Now is NOT the time to put your guard down. Nearly half of hurricane fatalities occur after the storm.”

Where Is There a Flash Flood in North Carolina?

The following areas in North Carolina were issued flash flood warnings: Person, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Chatham, Wake, Johnston, Moore, Lee, Harnett, Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson Counties, according to Fox 8.

Is Asheville Facing River Flooding?

Per the National Water Prediction, the current flooding has hit a “record flood stage.”

“This is the highest stage observed for the French Broad River at Asheville since measurements began in October 1895,” an alert from the NWP read. “Devastating flooding of adjacent areas of the French Broad River Valley is likely.”

Earlier, flood advisories were issued for the following regions that the French Broad River flooding would affect: Madison County, Transylvania County, Henderson County and Buncombe County.