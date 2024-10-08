Is Orlando in the Path of Hurricane Milton? Update as Storm Approaches

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton to make landfall just weeks after Helene caused widespread destruction.

October 8, 2024 1:54PM EDT
Hurricane Katrina is seen in the Gulf of Mexico August 28, 2005. According to reports, the storm has sustianed winds of nearly 175 mph and is expected to make landfall in the Gulf Coast as early as August 29. Katrina has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm and could cause storm surges of up to 25 feet. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Florida’s west coast is facing another round of inclement weather just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit. With just hours before Hurricane Milton makes landfall off the west coast of the Sunshine State, residents are wondering whether they’re in the eye of the hurricane. Since Orlando is a major and heavily populated city, is it in the path of Milton?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Floridians that Milton “has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.” Learn which areas of the state are in the storm’s path.

Hurricane Milton’s Landfall Time

Meteorologists estimate that Milton will make landfall in Florida during the evening on Wednesday, October 9.

Is Orlando in the Path of Milton?

Orlando is in Hurricane Milton’s path, according to multiple storm tracking maps. Orlando is in Orange County, which is one of the many counties that were issued alerts to prepare for the storm.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) took precautionary steps ahead of Milton’s approach, releasing an announcement about its operations.

“On Wednesday morning, October 9, Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will cease commercial passenger and private operations in advance of Hurricane Milton, a move made in coordination with our partners,” MCO said via its website. “The airport is not closed and will remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary.”

The city is home to multiple tourist attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios Resort.

Is Disney World Closed for Milton?

The Walt Disney World Resort is not completely shutting down, it clarified in a statement on Monday, October 7. However, various resort locations will temporarily close on October 9 and remain closed through the weekend.

“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm, and the safety of our guests and cast members remains our top priority,” the parks’ statement read. “Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions and will continue to be on Tuesday, October 8. Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments.”

What Category Is Hurricane Milton?

On October 7, Milton rapidly intensified from a Category 3 to a 4, and finally, to a Category 5. However, it weakened to a Category 4 as it got closer to Florida.