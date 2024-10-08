Is Orlando in the Path of Hurricane Milton? Update as Storm Approaches

Image Credit: Getty Images

Florida’s west coast is facing another round of inclement weather just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit. With just hours before Hurricane Milton makes landfall off the west coast of the Sunshine State, residents are wondering whether they’re in the eye of the hurricane. Since Orlando is a major and heavily populated city, is it in the path of Milton?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Floridians that Milton “has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.” Learn which areas of the state are in the storm’s path.

Hurricane Milton’s Landfall Time

Meteorologists estimate that Milton will make landfall in Florida during the evening on Wednesday, October 9.

Here is the 4pm CDT Oct 7th Experimental Cone graphic for #Hurricane #Milton showing the extend of Inland Watches & Warnings now in effect. More information on the New Graphic: https://t.co/QTtnRRMA0C pic.twitter.com/XyYtQzzpGm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

Is Orlando in the Path of Milton?

Orlando is in Hurricane Milton’s path, according to multiple storm tracking maps. Orlando is in Orange County, which is one of the many counties that were issued alerts to prepare for the storm.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) took precautionary steps ahead of Milton’s approach, releasing an announcement about its operations.

“On Wednesday morning, October 9, Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will cease commercial passenger and private operations in advance of Hurricane Milton, a move made in coordination with our partners,” MCO said via its website. “The airport is not closed and will remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary.”

The city is home to multiple tourist attractions, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios Resort.

Is Disney World Closed for Milton?

The Walt Disney World Resort is not completely shutting down, it clarified in a statement on Monday, October 7. However, various resort locations will temporarily close on October 9 and remain closed through the weekend.

“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm, and the safety of our guests and cast members remains our top priority,” the parks’ statement read. “Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions and will continue to be on Tuesday, October 8. Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments.”

What Category Is Hurricane Milton?

On October 7, Milton rapidly intensified from a Category 3 to a 4, and finally, to a Category 5. However, it weakened to a Category 4 as it got closer to Florida.