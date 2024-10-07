Image Credit: Getty Images

All eyes are on Hurricane Milton as it heads straight for Florida, prompting widespread preparation and concern. This natural disaster, which follows Hurricane Helene just over a week ago, has rapidly intensified into a strong hurricane. John Morales, a hurricane specialist from NBC 6, shared his emotional response on air, stating, “It’s just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped.” He added, “It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours. I apologize. This is just horrific.”

“You have an opportunity today to do what you need to do to execute this plan. You have time today. But do it. Because time is gonna start running out very, very soon,” said Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday, October 8, in Tallahassee, Florida, according to WPTV.

With strong winds and heavy rain anticipated, when can those in projected affected areas expect landfall? To learn more about Hurricane Milton, continue reading below.

Here is the 4pm CDT Oct 7th Experimental Cone graphic for #Hurricane #Milton showing the extend of Inland Watches & Warnings now in effect. More information on the New Graphic: https://t.co/QTtnRRMA0C pic.twitter.com/XyYtQzzpGm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

What Category is Hurricane Milton?

According to The Weather Channel, Hurricane Milton is currently a Category 5 hurricane, with maximum winds of 175 miles per hour. However, it is expected to weaken to a category 3 hurricane once it makes landfall, per ABC News.

The National Weather Service shared on X, “#Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 5 hurricane.”

When Will Hurricane Milton Make Landfall?

Per CBS News, Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Hurricane Milton’s Projected Path

CBS meteorologist Ivan Cabrera stated that Hurricane Milton will not pose a significant threat to Southeast Florida, including the Florida Keys. Residents are likely to experience rainfall and high winds. The predicted path indicates that the storm will move through Florida before heading out into the South Atlantic Ocean.

As a precaution, some schools have announced closures for Wednesday, October 9.

The National Hurricane Center shared on X, “Hurricane Warnings & Storm Surge Warnings in effect for parts of W coast of Florida Peninsula. This is an extremely life-threatening situation. Please follow advice by local officials & evacuate if told so.”