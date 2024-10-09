Is Disney World Closed for Hurricane Milton? Parks & Hotels Will Shut Down

Image Credit: Walt Disney World Resort via Get

Hurricane Milton is threatening the west coast of Florida right on the heels of Hurricane Helene‘s destruction. After the storm intensified into a Category 4 — then quickly a Category 5 — in the Gulf Coast, residents in the Sunshine State are preparing for the worst. Since Walt Disney World could be in the hurricane’s path, will the Orlando parks close?

When Is Hurricane Milton Going to Hit Florida?

Milton is projected to make landfall on Wednesday, October 9, and it is expected to spiral through the rest of Florida through the end of the week. Milton should then unfurl over the south Atlantic Ocean, but meteorologists have noted that it’s too early to predict the exact path of the hurricane.

Is Disney World Closing for Milton?

Hurricane Milton Strengthens Into Category 4 Storm, Expected to Hit Walt Disney World and Universal Thursdayhttps://t.co/i9cNE193XQ — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) October 7, 2024

On Monday, October 7, the Walt Disney Company announced the parks were still open in a statement via the Orlando parks’ website. However, Disney also encouraged guests “to prepare for the local climate and check the weather forecast for Central Florida.”

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions,” the announcement read. “We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members.”

According to the parks’ weather policies, if the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issues a warning within seven days of a guest’s scheduled arrival date, the guest can “reschedule or cancel [their] Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort Hotel Package and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney.”

Per Florida Today, Disney World has temporarily closed the ability to make park reservations on Tuesday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 9.

Disney World updated its website at 6:00 p.m. ET on October 7 with the following statement: “We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm, and the safety of our guests and cast members remains our top priority. Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions and will continue to be on Tuesday, October 8. Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments.”

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will “temporarily close beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9,” per Disney’s website. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will also “remain closed until Sunday, October 13,” but the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will “likely reopen on Friday, October 11.”

As for the parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will close at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close at 2:00 p.m. that day.

WDW noted on October 8 that it’s “likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10” and that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is canceled that day. Event tickets for MNSSHP will be refunded.

Hurricane Milton’s Projected Path

0800 UPDATE -Milton has rapidly intensified into a Major Category 4 Hurricane. Data from both Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate maximum winds are estimated to be 150 mph with a pressure fallen to 940 mb. Changes will will be reflected in the normal 10 AM CDT advisory products. pic.twitter.com/YbQAub1RQw — National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) October 7, 2024

According to the NHC, Milton “has rapidly intensified into a Major Category 4 Hurricane” as of October 7, the organization announced via X.

Last month, Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on September 26. The storm moved its way up the east coast and ultimately killed more than 200 people in multiple southern states.