Tommy Lee Jones’ Children: All About the Actor’s 2 Kids Austin & Victoria

Tommy Lee Jones is a respected name in Hollywood. Known for his on-screen credits in the Men in Black franchise, The Fugitive, No Country for Old Men and more, he is also the recipient of an Academy Award. However, his most important role is being a father to his two adult children, Austin and Victoria Jones, who appeared alongside him in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Unfortunately, Victoria was reported to have been found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel on New Year’s Day 2026. Her cause of death was not immediately disclosed, and it’s still under investigation as of January 2, 2026.

At the time of publication, no one from Tommy Lee’s family has publicly commented on the situation.

Get to know Tommy Lee’s two children below.

How Many Children Does Tommy Lee Jones Have?

Tommy Lee is the father of two children, Austin and Victoria, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

Is Tommy Lee Jones Married?

Yes, Tommy Lee is married to Dawn Laurel. The couple wed in 2001. He was previously married to Kimberlea from 1981 to 1996 and to his first wife, Katherine Lardner, from 1971 to 1978.

Austin Jones

Austin was born on November 9, 1982. Like his dad, Austin became an actor, and he’s also a composer. Among his most notable acting credits was in The Homesman, and he composed credits for the films Metamorphosis: Junior Year and Frontera.

Tommy Lee expressed his pride about Austin’s work on The Homesman, in which he portrayed a banjo-playing character, during a past interview with Movies.ie. Austin was the music supervisor on the project.

“That music supervisor, I am happy to say, is my son; Austin Leonard Jones, who is the banjo player on the barge at the end of the movie,” Tommy Lee said. “He found some important and rare songs for us.”

Victoria Jones

Victoria was born on September 3, 1991. She also followed in her father’s footsteps by landing a few acting roles. Her first appearance was in Men in Black II, followed by her father’s The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which Tommy Lee also directed.

During a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Tommy Lee gushed about his daughter being a “good actress.” However, he admitted to firing her when she wouldn’t wake up for her 5 a.m. call time for The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he said. “She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

On January 1, 2026, multiple outlets reported that Victoria was found dead at the age of 34 in a San Francisco, California, hotel.