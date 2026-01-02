Is Tommy Lee Jones Married? All About His Wife & His Ex-Wives

Image Credit: WireImage

Tommy Lee Jones is a family man at heart. While being one of the film industry’s most respectable names, the Oscar winner prioritizes his roles as a husband and a father to his two children, Victoria and Austin Jones. Tommy Lee is married to his current wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who is also involved in the movie business.

Unfortunately, the Jones family reportedly suffered a tragedy in January 2026. TMZ reported that Victoria had been found dead at the age of 34 in a San Francisco, California, hotel. Victoria had worked with her father and stepmother, Dawn, on the film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Get to know Tommy Lee’s current wife and his ex-wives below.

Dawn Laurel-Jones (Current Wife)

Tommy Lee married Dawn Laurel in 2001, and they’ve been together ever since. The spouses met on the set of The Good Old Boys when she was working as an assistant camera operator, according to The Things.

Dawn is an experienced photographer, having worked on multiple sets providing still photography and serving as a production assistant. Among her most notable film production credits are Back to the Future Part II, RoboCop 2 and The Good Old Boys.

After marrying Tommy Lee, Dawn became a dedicated stepmom to his children, Victoria and Austin.

During a 2006 interview with Texas Monthly, Tommy Lee discussed his and his wife’s life on their cattle ranch in Texas.

“The gates are locked. We keep it shut down,” he said at the time. “Just friends and family, no outsiders. Just how I like it. … In the summers, we’ll work cattle, and then at about seven o’clock at night, we’ll start playing polo. We’ll play until about nine, and then when we’re done, we put the meat on the fire and watch the dark come. It’s a good life. Everyone is happy.”

Kimberlea Cloughley (Second Wife)

In 1981, Tommy Lee married his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, the daughter of former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger. The former pair divorced in 1996, and they share children Victoria and Austin together.

Katherine Lardner (First Wife)

Tommy Lee married his first wife, Katherine Lardner, in 1971, and they were together for about seven years before divorcing in 1978.