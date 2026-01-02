Victoria Jones’ Cause of Death Updates: How Did Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Reportedly Die?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Tommy Lee Jones may be grieving the loss of his daughter, Victoria Jones, who was reportedly found dead in a San Francisco, California, hotel on New Year’s Day, multiple outlets reported on January 2, 2026. She was 34. As new details emerge about Victoria’s reported untimely death, many are wondering what the cause was since she had no known health issues.

As the daughter of an Academy Award winner, Victoria appeared in a handful of film roles at a young age. She was in the Tommy Lee-directed movie The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in addition to Men in Black II. Victoria also appeared in one episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.

No one from the Jones family has publicly commented on the matter at the time of publication.

Below, get updates on what we know so far regarding Victoria’s reported death.

Is Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Dead?

Victoria was not identified as the deceased individual by San Francisco authorities. However, according to TMZ and NBC Bay Area, Victoria is the person who was found dead at the Fairmont San Francisco. The local fire department told TMZ that they responded to a medical emergency at the hotel at 2:52 a.m. on January 1.

The San Francisco Fire Department told People that an unnamed adult female was found dead after police met with paramedics at the scene. NBC Bay Area reported that a police source said the deceased was, in fact, Victoria.

How Did Victoria Jones Die? Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, Victoria’s cause of death has not been disclosed. TMZ reported that the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating her death.

On January 2, 2026, Daily Mail reported that a guest found Victoria on the ground of the 14th floor of the hotel and assumed she was drunk. Upon alerting hotel employees, they “quickly” realized she was unresponsive and administered CPR while calling paramedics, according to the outlet.

Did Victoria Jones Have Any Health Issues Before She Died?

It’s unclear if Victoria was living with any health issues before she died.

What Happened to Victoria Jones?

Since Victoria’s reported death is still under investigation, it’s still unclear what happened to her. NBC Bay Area reported that its police source believes she was found dead in a hallway and that authorities do not suspect foul play.

How Many Children Does Tommy Lee Jones Have?

Tommy Lee, 79, is the father of two children: his late daughter, Victoria, and his son, Austin Jones, who is 43 years old. Tommy Lee shares his kids with ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.