What Happened to Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter? What We Know About Victoria Jones’ Reported Death

Tommy Lee Jones‘ family appears to be grieving a devastating loss. Multiple outlets reported that the Oscar winner’s daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead in a San Francisco, California, hotel on New Year’s Day. She was 34.

While Tommy Lee and his family have yet to publicly comment on the situation, new details continue to surface about the case.

Below, read on to learn what we know so far about Victoria’s reported death.

Is Victoria Jones, Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter, Dead?

NBC Bay Area and TMZ reported that Victoria is the person who was found dead at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel. A police source told NBC Bay Area that she was found deceased in a hallway of the upscale hotel.

TMZ further reported that the local fire department said they responded to a medical emergency at the hotel at 2:52 a.m. on January 1 and that authorities had discovered Victoria.

San Francisco authorities only confirmed that an adult female was found deceased by police and paramedics.

What Happened to Victoria Jones Before Her Reported Dead?

It’s unclear how Victoria spent her final days. According to NBC Bay Area, no foul play is suspected in Victoria’s reported death.

On January 2, 2026, Daily Mail reported that a guest found Victoria on the ground of the 14th floor of the Fairmont Hotel. According to the outlet, the guest assumed she was drunk and informed hotel staff. The employees “quickly” realized that Victoria was unresponsive and started CPR on her while calling an ambulance.

What Is Victoria Jones’ Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, Victoria’s cause of death has not been disclosed. Authorities have not publicly identified her as the deceased, though multiple reports named her.

How Many Children Does Tommy Lee Jones Have?

Tommy Lee has two children: his late daughter, Victoria, and his son, Austin Leonard Jones. The actor shares his adult kids with ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

Was Victoria Jones an Actress?

Victoria appeared in a few film and TV roles when she was younger. In 2002, she was in Men In Black II. Three years later, Victoria appeared in 2005’s The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which her father directed. She also appeared in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.

Did Victoria Jones Live With any Health Issues?

Victoria’s personal life was kept away from the spotlight. Therefore, it’s unclear if she was living with any health issues before she reportedly died.