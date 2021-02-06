Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s 13 Hottest PDA Moments On Red Carpets & More

In honor of Tom Brady heading to yet another Super Bowl, relive some of the star QB’s most adorable public moments with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady and his football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be playing in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, 2021. Of course, Tom is no stranger to playing in big football games, and since Dec. 2006, his biggest supporter on the field has been his now-wife, Gisele Bundchen. These two have become the ultimate power couple, and are not afraid to show their love for one another. Whether it’s on the football field after a game or on a high profile red carpet like the Met Gala, Tom and Gisele have shared so many sweet moments over the years.

Tom and Gisele met on a blind date in December 2006. At the time, he was fresh out of a two-year relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Just two months after Tom and Gisele got together, Bridget revealed that she was pregnant with Tom’s child, and the baby boy, Jack, was born the following August. Although it was admittedly a difficult time for Gisele, she stuck by Tom, and they got married in Feb. 2009. From there, Tom and Gisele started their own family. They had a son, Benjamin, in Dec. 2009, and a daughter, Vivian, in Dec. 2012.

While most of Tom’s life is consumed by football and family time, he and Gisele also make time for high-profile date nights every once in a while. The lovebirds have attended the Met Gala several times during their relationship. In 2018, they looked so in love while posing for photos at the event. Gisele rocked a gorgeous gold dress and matching heels, and she couldn’t keep her eyes off her man on the red carpet. In one sweet shot, Gisele leaned into Tom’s arms and had a huge smile on her face.

At the same event in 2017, Gisele looked like an absolute bombshell in a backless silver dress. She cozied up to Tom for red carpet photos, and made sure the completely bare back of her gown was on full display. In addition to being super in love, Tom and Gisele are also quite the stylish couple, so the Met Gala is the perfect event for them. Check out the gallery again to see some more of their hottest photos together over the years!